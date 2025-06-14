I've been doing some number crunching and it is coming down to One NZ or 2 Degrees (i want to have my mobile and broadband with the same company) - I'm leaning towards 2 Degrees because of the good experience my sister has had using them however I am open to One NZ. What is the experienced of using either one - I work from home with my employer using AWS, Microsoft, Cloudflare (I use Google for most of my personal cloud storage) - a fair amount of traffic going to and from Australia, which one would be best suited?