ForumsNew Zealand BroadbandWhat Chorus ONT models are currently in use?
Benoire

2811 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 627


#319953 17-Jun-2025 15:58
Hi Folks

 

Just getting our ducting setup under the new driveway for us to get fibre reconnected and read about the hyperfibre ONT having a shiny plastic 'stand' that is part of the casing.  This got me thinking as I currently have a centralised network cabinet (700 X 400 x 90'ish) that houses my rooom network switch, soon to be UCG-fiber and was going to get the ONT installed there and I wondered if the standard 1gb plans where using the same ONT or is Chorus moving them to freestanding units that won't fit?  The ONT needs to be near the router/switch so before I order the reconnection I would need to understand if I need to create an alcove in the cupboard, above the network cabinet incase of the ONT has changed?

 

Anyone got any recent experience of a standard install or knows the types of ONT being deployed for different types of plan?

 

ta

 

Chris

Spyware
3775 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 1349

Lifetime subscriber

  #3385096 17-Jun-2025 16:09
https://sp.chorus.co.nz/product-ont-matrix




https://sp.chorus.co.nz/product-ont-matrix



Benoire

2811 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 627


  #3385097 17-Jun-2025 16:21
Thanks for the link hadn't seen that before.  I had a 300 series previously so I guess it will be a 400 now... but man thats frustrating - the Ethernet connections are on the back!  they're not making these friendly for tidy installs in a centralised location are they now  - they're looking like desktop versions with all the problems!

 

Are their any dimensions for these as I had a mounting plate for it to be installed on so it can be installed the cabinet correctly and I wonder if this may have enough clearance for the ethernet cable. 

wellygary
8399 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 4746


  #3385099 17-Jun-2025 16:31
How soon is the install?? -

 

If its in a couple of months these could be beginning to filter through or be requestable... 

 

"We have received an ‘end of sale’ notice from Nokia for the type 400 GPON ONT as its manufacture will soon cease.We have placed a final order which is forecast to meet demand up to November 2025. This new 5th Gen GPON ONT (model Type 500) will become our new standard ONT for core NGA connections.

 

RSP ONT Testing will begin in May 2025 and run through to launch.​ Current forecasts put our launch in July 2025.

 

https://sp.chorus.co.nz/inflight-projects/5thgen-ont

 

 

 

 

 



Benoire

2811 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 627


  #3385103 17-Jun-2025 16:51
oooh ok - currently I would expect ducting to be installed by next week.. I've got some internal network stuff to do and then I need the UCG-fiber to be delivered as its arriving in the country around the end of this week to go wireless NZ after which I can install the new switch/router... we're on wireless currently as a placeholder so if Chorus are looking to roll these out by July I can wait.. esepcially as the kids are going to be away for the shcool holidays and I'm on leave doing house stuff so internet latency / speed is less important.

 

Is it worth reaching out to chorus to see if they're close to deployment?  Anyone done that before?

BMarquis
457 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 559

Trusted
Chorus
Lifetime subscriber

  #3385106 17-Jun-2025 17:06
We cant give a specific deployment date as it is contingent on run-out of existing Type400 stock before consuming the new ONTs.

Benoire

2811 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 627


  #3385107 17-Jun-2025 17:07
BMarquis:

 

We cant give a specific deployment date as it is contingent on run-out of existing Type400 stock before consuming the new ONTs.

 

 

Ok... so how can you mount the Type 400 in to a network cabinet given its stand AND the ethernet ports being on the rear?

grantius
26 posts

Geek
+1 received by user: 15


  #3385110 17-Jun-2025 17:35
The ports are "recessed" compared to the rest of the back and it has a channel you can run your cable through vertically 

 
 
 
 

The ports are "recessed" compared to the rest of the back and it has a channel you can run your cable through vertically
Benoire

2811 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 627


  #3385112 17-Jun-2025 17:40
grantius:

 

The ports are "recessed" compared to the rest of the back and it has a channel you can run your cable through vertically 

 

 

oh ok - if you have one, do you have the approximate dimensions - I'm specificallly looking for its depth (front to back) and how wide the stand is.

Benoire

2811 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 627


  #3385113 17-Jun-2025 17:53
Oh I see it - its 80mm deep including the ITP mounting block... so thats cool I can get a UI bendable ethernet cable to help if I need to.

cyril7
9066 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 2495

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3385114 17-Jun-2025 18:13
Hi, yeah just to confirm others observations, the type400 will easily allow rear access for Ethernet cables without stress, so don't stress 😬 

 

 

 

Cyril 

Wheelbarrow01
1738 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 2498

Trusted
Chorus

  #3385159 17-Jun-2025 22:09
BMarquis:

 

We cant give a specific deployment date as it is contingent on run-out of existing Type400 stock before consuming the new ONTs.

 

 

I think (and Mr @BMarquis can probably confirm) that each region has its own ONT stock, so any one of those regions could run out of the old stock first and start rolling out the new 5th gen ONTs before other regions. So it's a bit of a lottery as to what you might receive over the next few months.




The views expressed by me are not necessarily those of my employer Chorus NZ Ltd

