Hi Folks

Just getting our ducting setup under the new driveway for us to get fibre reconnected and read about the hyperfibre ONT having a shiny plastic 'stand' that is part of the casing. This got me thinking as I currently have a centralised network cabinet (700 X 400 x 90'ish) that houses my rooom network switch, soon to be UCG-fiber and was going to get the ONT installed there and I wondered if the standard 1gb plans where using the same ONT or is Chorus moving them to freestanding units that won't fit? The ONT needs to be near the router/switch so before I order the reconnection I would need to understand if I need to create an alcove in the cupboard, above the network cabinet incase of the ONT has changed?

Anyone got any recent experience of a standard install or knows the types of ONT being deployed for different types of plan?

ta

Chris