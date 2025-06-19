Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Advice: Chorus disconneced fibre (at my request through ISP) - can I reconnect by getting a new provider to install?
Benoire

#319965 19-Jun-2025 15:12
Howdy folks

 

Following on from myriad of posts around my civil works and fibre I thought I'd ask a pertinent question about reconnection.  As a bit of background I trasnfered my current connection from fibre to wireless BB and then had the fibre fully disconnected to the NTP.  Our current ISP now shows only the single wireless connection which is great.

 

We're getting close to the new ducting being laid (chorus spec) and therefore the ability to reconnect (once my new UCG-fiber arrives) fibre.  As our current ISP did the disconnect with Chorus, do I need to get them to re-order it or can I use this opportunity to move to a new provider?  I've been looking at moving anyway and this seems like a good clean opportunity but I'm not sure how the reconnect part works?  It seems to me that my contractual relationship is with my ISP and on a wireless plan and therefore a new provider could order the fibre as needed?

 

Can someone with experience clarify?

 

ta

 

Chris

saf

saf
  #3385566 19-Jun-2025 15:16
Provider is irrelevant, so can choose whichever provider you'd like to connect the fibre.

 

Depending on how the fibre was disconnected and whether an ONT is still showing in the Chorus database will depend on exactly how the install proceeds, but once you have the order in with your chosen ISP, they can guide you through the steps required.




Benoire

  #3385570 19-Jun-2025 15:28
saf:

 

Provider is irrelevant, so can choose whichever provider you'd like to connect the fibre.

 

Depending on how the fibre was disconnected and whether an ONT is still showing in the Chorus database will depend on exactly how the install proceeds, but once you have the order in with your chosen ISP, they can guide you through the steps required.

 

 

Thank you Saf! ONT is back with Chorus and there is no cable at all in our section... but this confirms what I needed.. clearly if I have a minimum term contract with my current ISP then that would be something I'd have to overcome but I've been with this provider for over 14 years now so shouldn't have anything more than a single months notice to cut the wireless, especially as its the only connection showing in their portal.

CYaBro
  #3385573 19-Jun-2025 15:55
So you're going to have to pay to get the fibre reconnected, since your address would have already had the free install done?

 

 




Benoire

  #3385577 19-Jun-2025 16:01
CYaBro:

 

So you're going to have to pay to get the fibre reconnected, since your address would have already had the free install done?

 

 

 

 

Yep that I am aware of, was necessary for the works to be done as the fibre ran down the fence line and cut across the driveway so no choice as the driveway had to be ripped up.

Wheelbarrow01
Chorus

  #3385618 19-Jun-2025 22:26
One thing to be wary of is that your new RSP will have no knowledge of the cable removal works that have already taken place - all they will see in the system is an 'intact' circuit at your address (which you know is not the case). What you don't want them to do is place a remote activation order - something the system will be telling them is ok to do - as that will start billing, but obviously won't function due to the missing cabling.

 

You need to tell them to issue a connect order with a technician site visit so the physical reconnection works can be done onsite. It's essentially the same order type, but with a site visit tacked on prior to being submitted to Chorus.




Benoire

  #3385820 20-Jun-2025 20:54
Wheelbarrow01:

 

One thing to be wary of is that your new RSP will have no knowledge of the cable removal works that have already taken place - all they will see in the system is an 'intact' circuit at your address (which you know is not the case). What you don't want them to do is place a remote activation order - something the system will be telling them is ok to do - as that will start billing, but obviously won't function due to the missing cabling.

 

You need to tell them to issue a connect order with a technician site visit so the physical reconnection works can be done onsite. It's essentially the same order type, but with a site visit tacked on prior to being submitted to Chorus.

 

 

Thanks for this.  I hadn't thought about this at all so will inform the ISP once we're ready to reconnect!

