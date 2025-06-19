Howdy folks

Following on from myriad of posts around my civil works and fibre I thought I'd ask a pertinent question about reconnection. As a bit of background I trasnfered my current connection from fibre to wireless BB and then had the fibre fully disconnected to the NTP. Our current ISP now shows only the single wireless connection which is great.

We're getting close to the new ducting being laid (chorus spec) and therefore the ability to reconnect (once my new UCG-fiber arrives) fibre. As our current ISP did the disconnect with Chorus, do I need to get them to re-order it or can I use this opportunity to move to a new provider? I've been looking at moving anyway and this seems like a good clean opportunity but I'm not sure how the reconnect part works? It seems to me that my contractual relationship is with my ISP and on a wireless plan and therefore a new provider could order the fibre as needed?

Can someone with experience clarify?

ta

Chris