Hey all, looking for some feedback on recent experiences with Contact Energy Fibre?

Historically it appears they have some some issues but recently how are they as a provider?

From my research I can see that CGNAT should be requested to be disabled, but other than that, anything else to consider?

Thinking of moving from Spark over to them.

Alternatively, would i be better off moving over to another provider such as Skinny or 2degrees?



Thanks in advance