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ForumsNew Zealand BroadbandCable used for Chorus UFB?
MichaelNZ

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#320236 21-Jul-2025 20:09
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Which cable is being used for outside and can it withstand being pulled through conduit? I know they used to use some black stuff which looks pretty sold but I don't know what's presently used. Does it still have copper pairs or should I allow to leave the existing copper cable in the conduit?

 

I know they used to use some internal cable which looks like CAT6 but I have also seen some really narrow fibre only stuff in the field. Given the cable will be running under the house I would like to use the must durable option.

 

Is it still 2-strand stuff? I'd like the option for a 2nd ONT.




WFH Linux Systems and Networks Engineer in the Internet industry | Specialising in Mikrotik | APNIC member | Open to job offers | ZL2NET

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acsylaa
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  #3396020 21-Jul-2025 21:00
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One of the cables that they use is Opticat5e.

 

 

There is another one that they were using from Prysmian that is a rubber type with Steel wire supports i havent seen it around for a while.

 

but the next best thing is a LSZH microduct with a Hexatronic Stingray fibre https://www.hexatronic.com/en-nz/fiber-solutions/products?product=high-performance-air-blown-fiber-krpm258-plus-cnz&cat_id=10551

 

Lead in is usually this https://www.hexatronic.com/en-nz/fiber-solutions/products?product=ruggedised-lead-in-microducts-mpb90105-plus-&cat_id=10599



MichaelNZ

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  #3396022 21-Jul-2025 21:06
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acsylaa:

 

One of the cables that they use is Opticat5e.

 

 

 

Thanks. I see this is available at Ideal.

 

acsylaa:

 

Lead in is usually this https://www.hexatronic.com/en-nz/fiber-solutions/products?product=ruggedised-lead-in-microducts-mpb90105-plus-&cat_id=10599

 

 

So how does micro duct work? They use this to push a thinner fibre cable through?

 

I am looking at somewhere around 70-80m. Can they cope with this?




WFH Linux Systems and Networks Engineer in the Internet industry | Specialising in Mikrotik | APNIC member | Open to job offers | ZL2NET

SomeoneSomewhere
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  #3396035 21-Jul-2025 22:09
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Microduct can be blown a couple of km. It's often a single blow (with splices in the duct but not the fibre) from your ETP to the fibre splitter in a tub somewhere. Very small twin fibre gets blown down the duct like conduit.

 

 

 

Microduct is reasonably pinch and bend sensitive. 

 

 

 

Typically they then splice the fibre in the ETP with a lot of slack (so that if they have to replace the fibre due to a break on the street, they don't have to get into the house) and run opticat or a separate microduct run into the house. 



acsylaa
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  #3396045 21-Jul-2025 23:13
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MichaelNZ:

 

So how does micro duct work? They use this to push a thinner fibre cable through?

 

I am looking at somewhere around 70-80m. Can they cope with this?

 

 

Depends on the length of the microduct, but yes you just use the blow gun and that is it! Ideal can also source the LSZH microduct as well.

 

 

 

SomeoneSomewhere:

 

Microduct can be blown a couple of km. It's often a single blow (with splices in the duct but not the fibre) from your ETP to the fibre splitter in a tub somewhere. Very small twin fibre gets blown down the duct like conduit.

 

Microduct is reasonably pinch and bend sensitive. 

 

 

I personally have seen 7km of ABF being blown. and it takes a while, I have only ever blown short distances up to 1km, but you can get up to a 24c fibre down the micro duct.

 

I had one job where some one else run the 7/3.5 and for the most part it was ok untill it got to them running it around some Beams in the complex, the bends were not sweeping and had to be pulled out, and it wasnt just one bend!

MichaelNZ

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  #3396046 21-Jul-2025 23:26
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acsylaa:

 

I had one job where some one else run the 7/3.5 and for the most part it was ok untill it got to them running it around some Beams in the complex, the bends were not sweeping and had to be pulled out, and it wasnt just one bend!

 

 

Great advice, thanks.

 

Thankfully I have used Marley comms conduit and their "telecom" specific sweep bends.




WFH Linux Systems and Networks Engineer in the Internet industry | Specialising in Mikrotik | APNIC member | Open to job offers | ZL2NET

Chorusnz
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  #3396371 23-Jul-2025 08:51
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Hi @MichaelNZ

 

In this instance, you wouldn't need to get the cable if the duct is intact as the technician will pull through either a ruggedised cable or fixed fibre to facilitate a connection depending on the network type in the area. We would advise leaving the existing copper and tech will use this as a draw wire. In regard to your second question, all fibre to single dwellings are 2F, so have the capability for 2 connections. Hope this helps! ^ZF

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