MichaelNZ:

Which cable is being used for outside and can it withstand being pulled through conduit? I know they used to use some black stuff which looks pretty sold but I don't know what's presently used. Does it still have copper pairs or should I allow to leave the existing copper cable in the conduit?

I know they used to use some internal cable which looks like CAT6 but I have also seen some really narrow fibre only stuff in the field. Given the cable will be running under the house I would like to use the must durable option.

Is it still 2-strand stuff? I'd like the option for a 2nd ONT.