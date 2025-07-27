I've got a parent who is moving to a rural location where the options are fairly limited for decent internet. Basically it's 4G wireless broadband through spark, or Starlink.

I thought this would be a good time to try starlink, given all the positive feedback I've heard, but going through the website, I ran into problems immediately...

Front page says that the standard kit is "free" for selected areas, if you sign up for 12 months (we would) - but doesn't tell you which areas this covers... and when I try to add any address, it still charges the full price for the kit.

When I type in the address and click "order" - it immediately selects the "Residential" plan for $159, with no option to select the Residential Lite plan for $79. (someone I know who is on SL can select, and is using, the Residential Lite plan in Auckland).

There is a $150 start services charge (one off) that is immediately included. Presumably because starlink is popular in NZ?

The contact form will only allow very specific contact reasons, and "Support during sign up" isn't one of them! So I can't query support on the offer on the front page, or the plan selection process.

Overall, pretty disappointed, as Starlink with Residential Lite seemed like it could have been a competitive option to the 4G wireless broadband from Spark, but it seems that it will take it well beyond the cost of.

Has anyone else had a recent sign up experience with Starlink?