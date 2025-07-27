Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Starlink Signup problems: Plan unselectable, support unreachable, "free" kit non-existant
Aaroona

#320289 27-Jul-2025 21:16
I've got a parent who is moving to a rural location where the options are fairly limited for decent internet. Basically it's 4G wireless broadband through spark, or Starlink. 

 

I thought this would be a good time to try starlink, given all the positive feedback I've heard, but going through the website, I ran into problems immediately...

 

  • Front page says that the standard kit is "free" for selected areas, if you sign up for 12 months (we would) - but doesn't tell you which areas this covers... and when I try to add any address, it still charges the full price for the kit.
  • When I type in the address and click "order" - it immediately selects the "Residential" plan for $159, with no option to select the Residential Lite plan for $79. (someone I know who is on SL can select, and is using, the Residential Lite plan in Auckland).
  • There is a $150 start services charge (one off) that is immediately included. Presumably because starlink is popular in NZ?
  • The contact form will only allow very specific contact reasons, and "Support during sign up" isn't one of them! So I can't query support on the offer on the front page, or the plan selection process.

 

 

Overall, pretty disappointed, as Starlink with Residential Lite seemed like it could have been a competitive option to the 4G wireless broadband from Spark, but it seems that it will take it well beyond the cost of.

 

Has anyone else had a recent sign up experience with Starlink?

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nate001
  #3397464 27-Jul-2025 21:26
Likely the area you are wanting to order for is oversubscribed due to popularity. The "free" kit is unavailable in greater Auckland region - check their map here.



Aaroona

  #3397468 27-Jul-2025 21:38
Nate001:

 

Likely the area you are wanting to order for is oversubscribed due to popularity. The "free" kit is unavailable in greater Auckland region - check their map here.

 

 

Ah! Thanks for the link. Well that will explain things. Bugger, the address of service falls only just inside of the greater Auckland area... Wellsford. I hadn't found that page before, surprised they don't link to it from the offer.

 

Sure enough, if I type in an address for Mangawhai, the offer becomes available for selection, as does the Residential Lite plan. 

 

Looks like the 4G wireless option might be the only contender at this point.

freitasm
  #3397470 27-Jul-2025 21:49
Or smaller WISP, aren't these available on that area?




Nate001
  #3397472 27-Jul-2025 21:54
Aaroona:

 

Nate001:

 

Likely the area you are wanting to order for is oversubscribed due to popularity. The "free" kit is unavailable in greater Auckland region - check their map here.

 

 

Ah! Thanks for the link. Well that will explain things. Bugger, the address of service falls only just inside of the greater Auckland area... Wellsford. I hadn't found that page before, surprised they don't link to it from the offer.

 

Sure enough, if I type in an address for Mangawhai, the offer becomes available for selection, as does the Residential Lite plan. 

 

Looks like the 4G wireless option might be the only contender at this point.

 

 

Agree it’s not easy to find. If you go to https://www.starlink.com/nz/service-plans and expand residential service plans it’s at the bottom in the smallest grey text, almost deliberately invisible.

quickymart
  #3397473 27-Jul-2025 21:59
freitasm:

 

Or smaller WISP, aren't these available on that area?

 

 

The Broadband map alone lists three WISPs (including Spark) for the Wellsford area: https://broadbandmap.nz/availability/-36.270888282313855/174.55124535359482?address=Wellsford

 

 

Aaroona

  #3397474 27-Jul-2025 22:15
Looks like 2 Degrees wireless broadband might be another option. Competitive against Spark's wireless option. 

 

Going to test the signal in the area tomorrow for 2D and see. $55 a month for 300GB will be plenty for Netflix, spotify, general web browsing, youtube, etc., with no connection or hardware costs.

 

 

 

The other 2 WISP options were quite a bit more expensive, and less value (even sparks $50 plan only includes... 50GB).

 

Might have to consider an external antenna for the 4G router, is the only thing.

