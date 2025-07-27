I've got a parent who is moving to a rural location where the options are fairly limited for decent internet. Basically it's 4G wireless broadband through spark, or Starlink.
I thought this would be a good time to try starlink, given all the positive feedback I've heard, but going through the website, I ran into problems immediately...
- Front page says that the standard kit is "free" for selected areas, if you sign up for 12 months (we would) - but doesn't tell you which areas this covers... and when I try to add any address, it still charges the full price for the kit.
- When I type in the address and click "order" - it immediately selects the "Residential" plan for $159, with no option to select the Residential Lite plan for $79. (someone I know who is on SL can select, and is using, the Residential Lite plan in Auckland).
- There is a $150 start services charge (one off) that is immediately included. Presumably because starlink is popular in NZ?
- The contact form will only allow very specific contact reasons, and "Support during sign up" isn't one of them! So I can't query support on the offer on the front page, or the plan selection process.
Overall, pretty disappointed, as Starlink with Residential Lite seemed like it could have been a competitive option to the 4G wireless broadband from Spark, but it seems that it will take it well beyond the cost of.
Has anyone else had a recent sign up experience with Starlink?