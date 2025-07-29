Press release

Fifty-nine communities across New Zealand will soon have access to faster, more reliable broadband, following the completion of the country’s largest fibre network expansion since the end of the Government’s Ultra-Fast Broadband (UFB) programme in 2022.

The milestone was celebrated on Friday (25 July) at an event in Rotoiti, east of Rotorua, one of the newly connected communities, and marked the end of civil works for the $40 million, Chorus-funded initiative. Spanning from Kerikeri in the Far North to Otatara in the Deep South, the project represents a major step forward in closing the digital divide between urban and non-urban Aotearoa.

“We’re incredibly proud to have delivered fibre to these communities, many of which have waited a long time for access to fast, reliable broadband,” says Chorus CEO Mark Aue.

As of 30 June, civil works have been completed to over 9,000 premises. Of these, 4,500 are now ready for service, with more than half having either already been connected or indicated an interest in being connected. Chorus expects these numbers to grow in the coming weeks, with the build now complete.

Aue says in Rotorua alone 10 new communities – or more than 1,800 new premises – now have access to fibre as a result of the initiative.

Rotorua Mayor Tania Tapsell, who attended Friday’s completion event, says it’s positive to see investment like this going into rural Rotorua and the wider region.

“Today digital connectivity is almost essential so it’s great to see some of our rural communities now having greater options available to them. Increased connectivity means increased opportunities for growth and development for both individual households, as well as our community as a whole,” says Tapsell.

Residents and businesses in newly built areas can request fibre installations through their preferred internet service provider.



Aue says there has been a good response in the new fibre areas so far, and more households and businesses are expected to come online in the coming months, with the build complete and installations now available.

“Rural New Zealanders want and deserve the high-quality, dependable connectivity that fibre offers. Connectivity is not a luxury, it’s how we live, work and thrive,” says Aue.

“From online learning to remote work or telehealth appointments, this build shows the opportunities unlocked by fibre in places that have historically been underserved. At a time where core infrastructure is increasingly being lost in regional New Zealand, we’re trying to do the opposite and rebuild through digital capability.”

“We’re thrilled to see the early enthusiasm, especially in regional areas. It sends a clear message that there is strong demand, and communities are harnessing the power of fibre to shape their futures.”

Last month, the Infrastructure Commission, Te Waihanga, endorsed the opportunity to extend fibre broadband from 87% to 95% of New Zealand. The Chorus proposal was included in the draft National Infrastructure Plan, recognising rural connectivity as a critical national issue and digital infrastructure as essential infrastructure, alongside roads and pipes.

Aue says Chorus is committed to partnering with Government and industry to explore innovative funding models that draw on both public and private capital to extend fibre coverage even further.

“We’re not stopping here. The next 8% of fibre coverage equates to around 160,000 premises across 1,000 communities. For an expected cost of $2.7 billion, extending fibre to 95% of the country is projected to deliver over $17 billion in economic benefits over the next decade – it's a no brainer.

“Our vision is for more New Zealanders, wherever they live, to have access to broadband connectivity that delivers reliable, scalable and future fit technology,” he says.

“But we can’t do it alone. This will require a collaborative approach between government and industry, as well as regulatory settings that enable long-term sustainability and investment certainty.”

With government backing, Chorus could have spades in the ground and begin connecting new people, homes and businesses to fibre within a few months.

“We have a proven track record of delivering large-scale fibre rollouts on time and on budget.

“Now we need the Government to back this vision - providing the support and leadership required to take fibre further and make New Zealand a more connected, productive, and digitally inclusive nation, where no community is left behind.”