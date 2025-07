Has anyone had the pleasure of trying to reuse a Starlink terminal that has not been correctly unlinked from another users account ?



Would love some tips if of how to get the message past their AI support system. Long story short the person/company who did have the equipment is "nolonger with us" so the account has been closed, but it seems because the equipment was not de registered it cant be used again ie instant eWaste

Any Ideas ?!??

Cheers

Lee