Fifteen years after the New Zealand Government initiated rollout of the Ultra-Fast Broadband initiative, the fibre network has set the standard for the delivery of significant infrastructure projects and fibre infrastructure investments in New Zealand.

Digital fibre infrastructure isn't just wires and cables. It's the lifeblood of innovation and economic expansion.

This report, developed by Deloitte Access Economics, takes a closer look at the impact of New Zealand’s fibre infrastructure if we act now to unleash its full potential.

Link to full report PDF