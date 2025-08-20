Received snail mail from Tuatahi that they wish to upgrade our ONT to the latest model. Original was installed 2014.

Rang to book the technician and was on hold for 100 minutes. When finally spoke to the lovely CS person, she was flustered and exhausted. Why? Because the Tuatahi management had just printed out a generic letter to 7000 households and did nothing to increase call centre staff. They have been absolutely swamped in calls, hence the 100-minute wait times.

Get your act together Tuatahi management, your call centre staff have burnt out.