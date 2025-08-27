Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsNew Zealand BroadbandNightmare when transferring fibre connection from Slingshot to Sky
mattwnz

20210 posts

Uber Geek


#321545 27-Aug-2025 20:52
Send private message quote this post

I recently had to move ISP after Slingshot increased their prices inside the contract period. So I decided on Sky and signed up via their website. Skys signup website told me that they could see that I already had fibre at my address, so I expected it would be a simple transfer after filling in the form.

 

I arranged the date to be 5 days before my next billing period with Slingshot. Near the date I emailed Slingshot to let them know I was moving ISP and told them it was Sky, including the address and account details etc . I also emailed them a few days after the switch as I hadn’t heard back from them.  However I was previously told that when a transfer occurs, the old ISP will be notified automatically and will cancel the account, and that was confirmed by Slingshot as well.

 

 I however have just received a bill from Slingshot and they haven’t canceled my account even though my internet is now with Sky. They have told me that Sky have set up my Internet on LAN2, and my existing connection is on LAN1, and Sky have set it up as a new connection instead of a transfer, so I now have two internet connections and paying for both. When I contacted Sky they said that Slingshot should have told them that it was a transfer.  Slingshot have said that Sky should have done it as a transfer, not as a new connection. So they are blaming one another.

 

I asked a Sky manager to phone me back as I couldn’t get a straight answer why it hadn’t been processed as a transfer.  I was told one would phone in a hour as they were all in meetings,  but they didn’t get back to me. When I phoned back to find out why I hadn’t been contacted, I was told that their managers only work until 4pm and had now left.  This is the 2nd time in a row when I have changed ISP, where  it has gone wrong and ended up wasting hours of my time to sort out. Last year I ended up without internet for a day after the transfer to Slingshot went wrong. I did contact Chorus about what process SKy should have followed but there doesn’t appear there are any standards or processes that ISPs must follow when it comes to transferring a fibre connection.

 

Anyone know who is actually at fault here?  Last time I did a transfer last year,  Chorus emailed me a feedback form and wanted to know how the transfer process went. I told them about the problems and they said they would look at improving things.  But when I phoned them today the woman I spoke to didn’t seem very interested and said Chorus only deals with physical ONT installations,  and said it was an issue with the ISPs

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic
mattwnz

20210 posts

Uber Geek


  #3407955 27-Aug-2025 21:26
Send private message quote this post

TLDR

 

Switched from Slingshot to Sky after Slingshot raised prices mid-contract. Sky’s signup site said fibre was already at my address, so I expected a simple transfer. Instead, Sky set me up on a new connection (LAN2) instead of transferring the existing one (LAN1). Now I have two active internet services and are being billed by both ISPs.

 

  • Slingshot says Sky should have processed it as a transfer.
  • Sky says Slingshot should have told them it was a transfer.
  • Chorus says it’s between the ISPs and not their responsibility.

Have been stuck in the middle and being double billed with no clear answer, managers not calling you back, and this is the second time an ISP switch has gone wrong for me.

 

There doesn’t seem to be a standard process for fibre transfers in NZ, so the ISPs keep shifting blame.



freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
79424 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3407956 27-Aug-2025 21:27
Send private message quote this post

Cancel Slingshot. Don't expect Sky to do it now. Theclonger you take, the more you pay.




Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Quic Broadband (free setup code: R587125ERQ6VE) | Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies 

 

aj6828
146 posts

Master Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3407957 27-Aug-2025 21:28
Send private message quote this post

Did you provide Sky with your provider and account details at the signup time so they can take over port 1? 




Exclusive for Geekzone Members!

 

Dynamic IP & Bring Your Own Device too (NO-CGNAT) by default on all Hyperfibre & Max Fibre plans & NO Contracts with Hyperline.co.nz powered by 2degrees

 

Hyperfibre plans available on Chrous areas only HYPERLINE.co.nz  

 

 

 

 



freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
79424 posts

Uber Geek

Administrator
ID Verified
Trusted
Geekzone
Lifetime subscriber

  #3407959 27-Aug-2025 21:30
Send private message quote this post

aj6828:

 

Did you provide Sky with your provider and account details at the signup time so they can take over port 1? 

 

 

When I switched to Quic I just had to give my address, and optionally the ONT number. 

 

Every ISP is different. Sky is not being forward about their process, it seems. 

 

Was there any question on the form about transfer or second port?




Please support Geekzone by subscribing, or using one of our referral links: Quic Broadband (free setup code: R587125ERQ6VE) | Samsung | AliExpress | Wise | Sharesies 

 

mattwnz

20210 posts

Uber Geek


  #3407960 27-Aug-2025 21:32
Send private message quote this post

aj6828:

 

Did you provide Sky with your provider and account details at the signup time so they can take over port 1? 

 

 

 

 

I don’t recall entering anything on their signup form.. I may have, but can’t recall. I have done transfers before and this has never happened before.  But there was also zero communication from Sky and they also didn’t send me the modem in tine, as it arrived after the connection date had started. 

mattwnz

20210 posts

Uber Geek


  #3407961 27-Aug-2025 21:37
Send private message quote this post

freitasm:

 

aj6828:

 

Did you provide Sky with your provider and account details at the signup time so they can take over port 1? 

 

 

When I switched to Quic I just had to give my address, and optionally the ONT number. 

 

Every ISP is different. Sky is not being forward about their process, it seems. 

 

Was there any question on the form about transfer or second port?

 

 

 

 

 Thanks. There was no info at all that I recall seeing about transfer or second port. I think they realise that there was something wrong with their online signup process, because they said if I had done the signup over the phone this wouldn’t have happened. 

mattwnz

20210 posts

Uber Geek


  #3407964 27-Aug-2025 21:39
Send private message quote this post

freitasm:

 

Cancel Slingshot. Don't expect Sky to do it now. Theclonger you take, the more you pay.

 

 

Yes I essentially did that prior to the Sky completing the connection, just in case something like this happened . The problem is they take a very long time to reply to emails. 

 
 
 
 

Shop now for Lenovo laptops and other devices (affiliate link).
michaelmurfy
meow
13310 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3407965 27-Aug-2025 21:43
Send private message quote this post

mattwnz: The problem is they take a very long time to reply to emails.

 

You really need to call them. From experience, ISP's are not email first for support.




Michael Murphy | https://murfy.nz
Referral Links: Quic Broadband (use R122101E7CV7Q for free setup)

Are you happy with what you get from Geekzone? Please consider supporting us by subscribing.
Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.

quickymart
14040 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3407969 27-Aug-2025 22:04
Send private message quote this post

mattwnz:

 

But when I phoned them today the woman I spoke to didn’t seem very interested and said Chorus only deals with physical ONT installations,  and said it was an issue with the ISPs

 

 

That part is accurate, Chorus is only able to do what the RSP's tell them to do, they can't change/resubmit orders or do anything along those lines (even if the order placed by the RSP was incorrect).

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright
 