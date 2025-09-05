Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsNew Zealand BroadbandEnlivening an ONT in a shared dwelling - who to talk to?
Gurezaemon

~HONYAKKER!~
1371 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

#322623 5-Sep-2025 12:10
Send private message quote this post

My second son has fled the nest, and is now flatting with his mates in Auckland in a flat under a house.

 

The house upstairs has an ONT (ONT Model Type 200 by the looks of it). It's in his landlords lounge, but doesn't seem to have anything plugged in to it at the moment.

 

How does he go about getting this sorted out? They can run an ethernet cable through a hole in the floor or similar and plug it into his router, but he doesn't know who to get in touch with at first to get a port on the ONT turned on.

 

Is this simply "contact an ISP and go from there?" type of situation?

 

Thanks in advance for any advice or help.

 




Get your business seen overseas - Nexus Translations

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic
coffeebaron
6241 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3411533 5-Sep-2025 12:17
Send private message quote this post

Step 1, liaise with landlord to get Ethernet cable from ONT to his flat.

 

Step 2, order service through ISP. Quote serial number of that ONT.

 

 




Rural IT and Broadband support.

 

Broadband troubleshooting and master filter installs.
Starlink installer - one month free: https://www.starlink.com/?referral=RC-32845-88860-71 
Wi-Fi and networking
Cel-Fi supply and installer - boost your mobile phone coverage legally

 

Need help in Auckland, Waikato or BoP? Click my email button, or email me direct: [my user name] at geekzonemail dot com



Gurezaemon

~HONYAKKER!~
1371 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3411536 5-Sep-2025 12:29
Send private message quote this post

coffeebaron:

 

Step 1, liaise with landlord to get Ethernet cable from ONT to his flat.

 

Step 2, order service through ISP. Quote serial number of that ONT.

 

 

Thanks! I was hoping it was this easy :)




Get your business seen overseas - Nexus Translations

nztim
3852 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
TEAMnetwork
Subscriber

  #3411549 5-Sep-2025 12:56
Send private message quote this post

Or, place an order with the ISP for a 2nd ONT for the bottom flat (not all ISPS can do this)




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 



Gurezaemon

~HONYAKKER!~
1371 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3411561 5-Sep-2025 13:09
Send private message quote this post

nztim:

 

Or, place an order with the ISP for a 2nd ONT for the bottom flat (not all ISPS can do this)

 

 

Thanks, that's good to know. We'll see what happens with the landlord first, and then look at that if the 'ethernet cable strung through a hole in the floor' solution isn't viable.




Get your business seen overseas - Nexus Translations

johno1234
2908 posts

Uber Geek


  #3411594 5-Sep-2025 13:39
Send private message quote this post

My son also finally flew the nest a few weeks ago and moved into a flat with an existing ONT. He just picked an ISP and quoted the address and they sent him a modem. He was up and running in three days. 

SpartanVXL
1343 posts

Uber Geek


  #3411617 5-Sep-2025 14:26
Send private message quote this post

If the flat is a separate dwelling then second ONT is possible. Otherwise order via ISP on port 2 of the existing ONT and run a ethernet cable.

 

Not related: landlord isn’t even using the ONT so no internet(?), and that wall looks funky for a lounge.

Gurezaemon

~HONYAKKER!~
1371 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3411624 5-Sep-2025 14:34
Send private message quote this post

Update: - apparently the ONT is at the other end of the house, in a bedroom, not the lounge. And running a cable is not really an option. 

 

Looks like option 2 - Get a new ONT installed. Anyone have any ideas as to ISPs that can handle this, or who they should call?

 

 




Get your business seen overseas - Nexus Translations

 
 
 
 

Shop now for Lenovo laptops and other devices (affiliate link).
quickymart
14066 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #3411639 5-Sep-2025 15:09
Send private message quote this post

Any RSP should be able to advise of the cost and place an order.

SpartanVXL
1343 posts

Uber Geek


  #3411641 5-Sep-2025 15:13
Send private message quote this post

If it is separate dwelling then no/little cost. But if it not then it will cost money to install a second one, plus the landlord has to agree. While they no longer have to sign off on it they can still object to the install if they wanted to.

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2025 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright
 