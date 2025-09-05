My second son has fled the nest, and is now flatting with his mates in Auckland in a flat under a house.

The house upstairs has an ONT (ONT Model Type 200 by the looks of it). It's in his landlords lounge, but doesn't seem to have anything plugged in to it at the moment.

How does he go about getting this sorted out? They can run an ethernet cable through a hole in the floor or similar and plug it into his router, but he doesn't know who to get in touch with at first to get a port on the ONT turned on.

Is this simply "contact an ISP and go from there?" type of situation?

Thanks in advance for any advice or help.