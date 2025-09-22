Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Chorus Fibrebox Power Cable
#322779 22-Sep-2025 12:09
Just moved into a flat and the power cable/adapter is missing. Is there something I could grab from Pbtech or somewhere as an interim replacement until Chorus sends one? Or can I grab an official one from somewhere? I need internet asap for work.

  #3417352 22-Sep-2025 12:10
Jaycar sell them



  #3417354 22-Sep-2025 12:28
Where are you located? We keep stock of them if you're in Auckland and want to come grab one from our office, they're free.





  #3417361 22-Sep-2025 12:40
Oh that could be great, I'm in Takapuna.



  #3417369 22-Sep-2025 13:03
It's a model type 300 I have here...

  #3417400 22-Sep-2025 14:05
Somewhere I believe there's a web form on the Chorus website to get one sent out at no cost.




  #3417402 22-Sep-2025 14:10
There is.
Below all the ONT pictures here:
https://www.chorus.co.nz/help/ont

I assumed based on the original post @syaped had that under control, but needed something to plug the gap while it was being posted out.

