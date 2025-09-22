Just moved into a flat and the power cable/adapter is missing. Is there something I could grab from Pbtech or somewhere as an interim replacement until Chorus sends one? Or can I grab an official one from somewhere? I need internet asap for work.
Jaycar sell them
Where are you located? We keep stock of them if you're in Auckland and want to come grab one from our office, they're free.
Somewhere I believe there's a web form on the Chorus website to get one sent out at no cost.
I'm a geek, a gamer, a dad, a Quic user, and an IT Professional. I have a full rack home lab, size 15 feet, an epic beard and Asperger's. I'm a bit of a Cypherpunk, who believes information wants to be free and the Net interprets censorship as damage and routes around it. If you use my Quic signup you can also use the code R570394EKGIZ8 for free setup.
There is.
Below all the ONT pictures here:
https://www.chorus.co.nz/help/ont
I assumed based on the original post @syaped had that under control, but needed something to plug the gap while it was being posted out.