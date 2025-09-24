Hi All

I need to ask a remote client to find the serial number of a Chorus Type 300 ONT. They need to give this to a sub-tenant so that sub-tenant can get their own UFB connection up and running. I've got a blurry photo and the ONT has Chorus branding lined up with the short edge like this Chorus Fibre Box: ONT Type 300 though I cannot see the antenna from the angle of the photo.

A label has been applied to the front of the ONT with a SLID number, which may be what we need to get the client to quote to their choice of ISP. I'm unfamiliar with SLID numbers and my Google-fu has not told me anything notable about them. https://www.google.com/search?q=%22chorus%22+%22slid%22

Thank you for all helpful tips!