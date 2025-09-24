Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Serial Number location for a Chorus Type 300 ONT
#322817 24-Sep-2025 14:51
Hi All

 

I need to ask a remote client to find the serial number of a Chorus Type 300 ONT.  They need to give this to a sub-tenant so that sub-tenant can get their own UFB connection up and running.  I've got a blurry photo and the ONT has Chorus branding lined up with the short edge like this Chorus Fibre Box: ONT Type 300 though I cannot see the antenna from the angle of the photo.

 

A label has been applied to the front of the ONT with a SLID number, which may be what we need to get the client to quote to their choice of ISP.  I'm unfamiliar with SLID numbers and my Google-fu has not told me anything notable about them.  https://www.google.com/search?q=%22chorus%22+%22slid%22 

 

Thank you for all helpful tips!




Arn't all the magic numbers on the back of the 300s? they'll likely need to "carefully" lift it off the wall mount?

 



When mine got installed, it came with a 2 pack of stickers with the serial number/barcode on it. The tech stuck one on the front in an easily visible position so it doesn't have to be removed from the cabinet.

