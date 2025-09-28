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ForumsNew Zealand BroadbandThird Nokia HyperFibre ONT in 7 days, same issues
psychobattery

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#322839 28-Sep-2025 12:04
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Alas, we switched to HyperFibre on Monday 22nd September and have had no end of issues since. My initial "unlucky" experience as an ex-MyRepublic customer through 2degrees is documented here:

 

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=81&topicid=322791

 

But I had thought everything was sorted after 1.5 days of solid internet with no issues on our third Nokia ONT.

 

Unfortunately, have woken up to the same issues that plagued one of the earlier two Nokia ONTs, where it seemingly resets and all lights (weirdly, except power) flash and go off. Which of course means the internet is down for the duration (usually 3-10 seconds).

 

It can go for hours without doing this and everything is good and then it can do this sporadically, sometimes with only a few minutes in between, making the internet unusable. I've had the same issue running it from an extension cable from a different power outlet from a different circuit in the house as well.

 

Am I doomed to call 2degrees again, this is definitely a fault with the third Nokia ONT in 7 days, I'm not sure what else to do here. Very open to suggestions or if there is a way for me to get a look at the logs on the ONT to troubleshoot further? 

 

Thanks for reading!

 

P.S. I actually caught it on video and here is the sequence in stills:

 

Power, PON, LINK, AUTH, LAN10G = solid green:

 

 

Power only = solid green (internet outage of course here):

 

 

All lights flash green, battery flashes orange, (except 2.4G and 5G which don't flash):

 

 

Power only = solid green

 

 

Power, PON, LINK, AUTH, Internet, TEL 1, TEL 2, VOIP, WPS flash green, Battery Orange (very hard to catch this)

 

 

Power and LAN10G = solid green

 

 

Back to normal solid green Power, PON, LINK, AUTH, LAN 10G, internet back up.

 

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hamish225
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  #3419390 28-Sep-2025 12:38
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I wonder if you have power issues? Have you got any voltage monitoring at home? Could even be an issue with just the circuit or maybe your local transformer is having issues?

I assume with each ONT you were given and used the new power supply that came with it. If not, get rid of that power supply and try a new one.

Is the ONT connected straight into the socket or connected via a plugbox? - If plugbox, try a new one or better yet, connect it straight into the wall and see if the issue still occurs.




*Insert big spe*dtest result here*



MadEngineer
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  #3419392 28-Sep-2025 12:54
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^ All good points. 

 

One location I dealt with that had intermittent issues was found to have a leak in the roof that dripped directly onto the ONT. 




You're not on Atlantis anymore, Duncan Idaho.

psychobattery

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  #3419393 28-Sep-2025 13:03
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hamish225:

 

I wonder if you have power issues? Have you got any voltage monitoring at home? Could even be an issue with just the circuit or maybe your local transformer is having issues?

I assume with each ONT you were given and used the new power supply that came with it. If not, get rid of that power supply and try a new one.

Is the ONT connected straight into the socket or connected via a plugbox? - If plugbox, try a new one or better yet, connect it straight into the wall and see if the issue still occurs.

 

 

Good things to try, has been plugged straight into the wall/no plugbox. Have used an extension cable to use another plug on a different circuit in the house with the same result. Didn't have any issues with the previous non-Nokia ONT, though presumably much lower power draw. EDIT: and yep, chorus have swapped out the power supply at the same time so using a new one each time.

 

Also generally haven't seen any issues with other electronics in the house in the 4 years we've been here, but happy to try anything at this point. Is there an easy way for me to monitor voltage in an unattended way? Have a lamp plugged into the socket beside it which didn't flicker during the ONT issues, just to be paranoid.



Chorusnz
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Chorus

  #3420026 30-Sep-2025 13:39
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Hi @psychobattery. Sorry to hear you are having issues with your HyperFibre ONT. We'd like to look into this further for you. We'll pop you a private message shortly to get some information from you so our internal teams can run some tests. ^ZF

psychobattery

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  #3421811 5-Oct-2025 18:57
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Just a fun update, had our fourth Nokia ONT installed yesterday. The contractor working for Chorus said he's been replacing quite a number of them recently and they sometimes get a full box of 6 from storage and all of them are faulty. He even installed one which didn't work out of the box yesterday and swapped it for another, so I guess this is technically the fifth ONT. Wow.

 

Anyway, just to confirm, it worked OK for maybe half a day and now is dropping reasonably regularly like the others. I've also switched it over to a friend's EcoFlow River (portable power station) just to 100% rule out any weird power issues and of course it's still exhibiting the same behaviour as the last ONT.

 

Will see what Chorus come back with (have DM'd), but at this point I'm keen to swap back from hyperfibre to good old gig and get a refund from 2degrees as this has been an astonishingly bad experience for the 2 weeks since the cutover, unfortunately.

 

mentalinc
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  #3421819 5-Oct-2025 19:19
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Faster we burn through through the Nokia's the better!




CPU: AMD 5900x | RAM: GSKILL Trident Z Neo RGB F4-3600C16D-32GTZNC-32-GB | MB:  Asus X570-E | GFX: EVGA FTW3 Ultra RTX 3080Ti| Monitor: LG 27GL850-B 2560x1440

 

Quic: https://account.quic.nz/refer/473833 R473833EQKIBX 

 
 
 
 

Move to New Zealand's best fibre broadband service (affiliate link). Free setup code: R587125ERQ6VE. Note that to use Quic Broadband you must be comfortable with configuring your own router.
psychobattery

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  #3421870 5-Oct-2025 22:54
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mentalinc:

 

Faster we burn through through the Nokia's the better!

 

 

lol 
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