psychobattery

Alas, we switched to HyperFibre on Monday 22nd September and have had no end of issues since. My initial "unlucky" experience as an ex-MyRepublic customer through 2degrees is documented here:

https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=81&topicid=322791

But I had thought everything was sorted after 1.5 days of solid internet with no issues on our third Nokia ONT.

Unfortunately, have woken up to the same issues that plagued one of the earlier two Nokia ONTs, where it seemingly resets and all lights (weirdly, except power) flash and go off. Which of course means the internet is down for the duration (usually 3-10 seconds).

It can go for hours without doing this and everything is good and then it can do this sporadically, sometimes with only a few minutes in between, making the internet unusable. I've had the same issue running it from an extension cable from a different power outlet from a different circuit in the house as well.

Am I doomed to call 2degrees again, this is definitely a fault with the third Nokia ONT in 7 days, I'm not sure what else to do here. Very open to suggestions or if there is a way for me to get a look at the logs on the ONT to troubleshoot further?

Thanks for reading!

P.S. I actually caught it on video and here is the sequence in stills:

Power, PON, LINK, AUTH, LAN10G = solid green:

Power only = solid green (internet outage of course here):

All lights flash green, battery flashes orange, (except 2.4G and 5G which don't flash):

Power only = solid green

Power, PON, LINK, AUTH, Internet, TEL 1, TEL 2, VOIP, WPS flash green, Battery Orange (very hard to catch this)

Power and LAN10G = solid green

Back to normal solid green Power, PON, LINK, AUTH, LAN 10G, internet back up.