bradstewart

Trying to survive a fibre outage in Mt Eden, Auckland here and have been without a connection for almost 24 hours

When I reported the issue to Spark yesterday, they ran their usual tests and then confirmed the was a outage in the area that would be resolved within 24 hours. When I called back just before for an update, I was told no more than 7 days

The Chorus website shows an expected resolution of 2pm today but no useful status updates. I would hope they're more accurate than Spark

Do Chorus usually get on top of these ones speedily or am I just going to be waiting indefinitely?

Spark helpfully gave me 20GB of extra mobile data, but since this area is a dead zone for cell reception, it's not useful.