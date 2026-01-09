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ForumsNew Zealand BroadbandHow long does it take Chorus to actually resolve a localised fibre outage?
bradstewart

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#323736 9-Jan-2026 12:04
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Trying to survive a fibre outage in Mt Eden, Auckland here and have been without a connection for almost 24 hours 

 

When I reported the issue to Spark yesterday, they ran their usual tests and then confirmed the was a outage in the area that would be resolved within 24 hours. When I called back just before for an update, I was told no more than 7 days

 

The Chorus website shows an expected resolution of 2pm today but no useful status updates. I would hope they're more accurate than Spark 

 

Do Chorus usually get on top of these ones speedily or am I just going to be waiting indefinitely?

 

Spark helpfully gave me 20GB of extra mobile data, but since this area is a dead zone for cell reception, it's not useful.

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Jase2985
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  #3451108 9-Jan-2026 12:12
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How long is a piece of string? You just have to wait till its fixed. Also, note they may not be back to full staffing levels after the holidays yet.

 

 

 

We had one for 4 days as they cut the main feeder to the area, and they had to resplice 4 different lines in a difficult to access area. there were no meaningful updates from them for that whole time.

 

 



insane
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  #3451110 9-Jan-2026 12:28
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If you're lucky and the break is also affecting cell towers, police, military, schools, govt agencies, large enterprises etc then the fix will get expedited - but as above there can be all sorts of reasons fixes get delayed, inc access issues, unsafe conditions.

 

The folk who do the fixing are good at what they do, so hopefully you'll be back online soon

 

 

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  #3451123 9-Jan-2026 13:18
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Unanswerable question unfortunately - there are so many variables - from what services are impacted on what SLAs, the quantity of impacted services, software/hardware, availability of spares, availability of techs, access to site, health & safety etc.

 

For this fault in particular however, there is now a Chorus technician on-site and investigating, so is being worked on. Your RSP should be able to provide some more detail once this tech has determined what the issue is and posted an update in Chorus' systems.




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sqishy
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  #3451124 9-Jan-2026 13:25
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If the site says 2pm then it has been assigned to a crew and an active job. So you could be lucky :) 

 

 

bradstewart

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  #3451306 9-Jan-2026 13:56
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Cheers for the replies. 

 

I was mostly curious about whether the expected resolution time was meaningful or just a placeholder and the large discrepancy between that and what Spark communicated earlier.

bradstewart

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  #3451312 9-Jan-2026 14:09
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Update: managed to find the technician down the road. It seems that some overly large truck took out the cable that runs across the street and they are hoping to have it fixed by the end of the day.

 
 
 
 

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MadEngineer
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  #3451313 9-Jan-2026 14:18
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I’ve always found them to be super fast. Worst case scenarios are where a bridge has been taken out or the works requires safety plans or traffic management. Even those are always super quick considering. 




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