Honestly not surprised. Will probably nudge a few people that have it in Urban areas back to Fibre too, which I'd say is a good thing.

Doesn't change the demand surcharge & lack of availability of the Lite/100/200 plans in my area though, but I'm not too concerned as at this stage I'm still looking to see what competition will come (and hopefully I'll be out of the area by the time VDSL becomes unsustainable anyway).