Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsNew Zealand BroadbandStarlink Residential Lite equivalent capping to 100Mbps
rhy7s

673 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 147


#323839 23-Jan-2026 12:28
Send private message

A few locals getting this message (of the new plan tiers being 100, 200 & Max). Anyone put out in your neck of the woods by the change?

 

https://reddit.com/comments/1qjhe95

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2

snj

snj
308 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 224


  #3455415 23-Jan-2026 12:39
Send private message

Honestly not surprised. Will probably nudge a few people that have it in Urban areas back to Fibre too, which I'd say is a good thing.

 

Doesn't change the demand surcharge & lack of availability of the Lite/100/200 plans in my area though, but I'm not too concerned as at this stage I'm still looking to see what competition will come (and hopefully I'll be out of the area by the time VDSL becomes unsustainable anyway).



wellygary
8855 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 5347


  #3455421 23-Jan-2026 13:43
Send private message

Gawd, Some of the moaning on the Reddit is pretty incredible.... 

 

Do they not appreciate that Starlink is a shared spectrum service and there are physical limits to bandwidth.. (especially at the price points they are on)

 

Not surprised that they are setting their base tier at the 100mbs fibre entry level thou...

askelon
943 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 233

ID Verified

  #3455426 23-Jan-2026 14:30
Send private message

Im pretty sure all my customers I put on it wont care in the slightest.. Its still better than xdsl that goes down for weeks or runs at speeds that make dialup look good, or the ones that have no mobile available at all.  



panther2
386 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 143


  #3455487 23-Jan-2026 19:55
Send private message

Got a email to state mine is changing next month to 100 cap will be more than enough

boosacnoodle
1319 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 899


  #3455489 23-Jan-2026 20:05
Send private message

wellygary:

 

Gawd, Some of the moaning on the Reddit is pretty incredible.... 

 

Do they not appreciate that Starlink is a shared spectrum service and there are physical limits to bandwidth.. (especially at the price points they are on)

 

Not surprised that they are setting their base tier at the 100mbs fibre entry level thou...

 

 

They just ran a massive advertising campaign and globally signed up a few million customers in a few months then capped the entry level plan, in some cases, to 4x less performance than people had been getting as recently as a month or two ago. People are right to be pissed. 

CYaBro
4713 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 1184

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3455536 23-Jan-2026 21:03
Send private message

boosacnoodle:

 

They just ran a massive advertising campaign and globally signed up a few million customers in a few months then capped the entry level plan, in some cases, to 4x less performance than people had been getting as recently as a month or two ago. People are right to be pissed. 

 



 

Move to another provider then. 
It’s in the ts&cs that they do this and really it was expected since the the $79 plan was really no different to the $159 plan, until now. 




Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.

 
 
 
 

Stream your favourite shows now on Apple TV (affiliate link).
gmball
578 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 302


  #3455538 24-Jan-2026 00:52
Send private message

I dont get what the fuss is about. Did people really expect to continue to get the same speeds as the $159 plan, while only paying $79 for the deprioritised lite plan? I never expected to get the same speeds, and was surprised when I did. I'm not surprised they are differentiating the $79 plan by capping the speed.

Lastman
312 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 107


  #3455541 24-Jan-2026 05:52
Send private message

Just moved to Starlink 100 plan. Previously on VDSL around 25-30 M/bit (rural). VDSL was rock solid reliable and Starlink seems the same.

 

Reasons for moving - cheaper, no upfront cost, higher bandwidth, cool tech, potentially better resilience in power cuts.

 

Having said that we never once had a capacity issue with the VDSL at that level and we stream 4K TV and tablet video concurrently etc

 

Perhaps business use or serious gaming might need more.

 

 

 

 

Mehrts
1112 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 984

Trusted

  #3455574 24-Jan-2026 12:18
Send private message

I installed a Starlink system at my partner's parent's rural place over the Christmas break, and their speeds went from 3Mbps down/1Mbps up (ADSL) to over 350Mbps down/30Mbps up.

 

Their monthy cost also dropped by $20 too, so even if they're capped at 100Mbps, they're not going to notice or care. These are the types of people that Starlink really benefits, not those that can use 4G/5G wireless broadband on the edges of urban areas. 

lxsw20
3706 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 2187

Subscriber

  #3455641 24-Jan-2026 17:25
Send private message

I must be getting old. I recall dsl exchanges lucky to get 256k rurally. Now it’s “only” 100mbit. 

boosacnoodle
1319 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 899


  #3455650 24-Jan-2026 18:31
Send private message

lxsw20:

 

I must be getting old. I recall dsl exchanges lucky to get 256k rurally. Now it’s “only” 100mbit. 

 

 

Not unusual still. My grandmother gets sub-10 Mbps. I've no idea why Chorus installed her RBI cabinet in the location they did - it's the middle of nowhere (not where anyone lives).

 
 
 
 

Shop now on AliExpress (affiliate link).
Rust
111 posts

Master Geek
+1 received by user: 105

ID Verified

  #3455655 24-Jan-2026 18:53
Send private message

I'm on the Starlink $79 plan and received the email yesterday. Not bothered in the slightest, still good value and won't be noticeable to me.

 

I still vividly remember how bad the Farmside rural wireless was for me. So no complaints from me.

SomeoneSomewhere
1893 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 1095

Lifetime subscriber

  #3455905 25-Jan-2026 22:08
Send private message

CYaBro:

 

boosacnoodle:

 

They just ran a massive advertising campaign and globally signed up a few million customers in a few months then capped the entry level plan, in some cases, to 4x less performance than people had been getting as recently as a month or two ago. People are right to be pissed. 

 



 

Move to another provider then. 
It’s in the ts&cs that they do this and really it was expected since the the $79 plan was really no different to the $159 plan, until now. 

 

 

And lose the few hundred $ put into antenna/router. Sounds like a classic bait-and-switch to me. 

 

 

 

I can absolutely see why they do it, but that doesn't mean it's legal.

Nate001
678 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 471


  #3455906 25-Jan-2026 22:19
Send private message

I'm surprised to see so many defending a company doing the bait and switch practice, its scummy behaviour that consumers struggle to push back on. 

Rust
111 posts

Master Geek
+1 received by user: 105

ID Verified

  #3455915 26-Jan-2026 05:15
Send private message

Nate001:

 

I'm surprised to see so many defending a company doing the bait and switch practice, its scummy behaviour that consumers struggle to push back on. 

 

 

I disagree. I fail to see the bait and switch. There was never an expectation of getting the same service for half the cost of the more expensive plan.

 

There are 2 plans on offer, one half the price of the other. They both have unlimited data. The only differentiating feature left is the speed.

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.








RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2026 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright
 