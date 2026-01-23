A few locals getting this message (of the new plan tiers being 100, 200 & Max). Anyone put out in your neck of the woods by the change?
A few locals getting this message (of the new plan tiers being 100, 200 & Max). Anyone put out in your neck of the woods by the change?
Honestly not surprised. Will probably nudge a few people that have it in Urban areas back to Fibre too, which I'd say is a good thing.
Doesn't change the demand surcharge & lack of availability of the Lite/100/200 plans in my area though, but I'm not too concerned as at this stage I'm still looking to see what competition will come (and hopefully I'll be out of the area by the time VDSL becomes unsustainable anyway).
Gawd, Some of the moaning on the Reddit is pretty incredible....
Do they not appreciate that Starlink is a shared spectrum service and there are physical limits to bandwidth.. (especially at the price points they are on)
Not surprised that they are setting their base tier at the 100mbs fibre entry level thou...
Im pretty sure all my customers I put on it wont care in the slightest.. Its still better than xdsl that goes down for weeks or runs at speeds that make dialup look good, or the ones that have no mobile available at all.
Got a email to state mine is changing next month to 100 cap will be more than enough
wellygary:
Gawd, Some of the moaning on the Reddit is pretty incredible....
Do they not appreciate that Starlink is a shared spectrum service and there are physical limits to bandwidth.. (especially at the price points they are on)
Not surprised that they are setting their base tier at the 100mbs fibre entry level thou...
They just ran a massive advertising campaign and globally signed up a few million customers in a few months then capped the entry level plan, in some cases, to 4x less performance than people had been getting as recently as a month or two ago. People are right to be pissed.
boosacnoodle:
They just ran a massive advertising campaign and globally signed up a few million customers in a few months then capped the entry level plan, in some cases, to 4x less performance than people had been getting as recently as a month or two ago. People are right to be pissed.
Move to another provider then.
It’s in the ts&cs that they do this and really it was expected since the the $79 plan was really no different to the $159 plan, until now.
Opinions are my own and not the views of my employer.
I dont get what the fuss is about. Did people really expect to continue to get the same speeds as the $159 plan, while only paying $79 for the deprioritised lite plan? I never expected to get the same speeds, and was surprised when I did. I'm not surprised they are differentiating the $79 plan by capping the speed.
Just moved to Starlink 100 plan. Previously on VDSL around 25-30 M/bit (rural). VDSL was rock solid reliable and Starlink seems the same.
Reasons for moving - cheaper, no upfront cost, higher bandwidth, cool tech, potentially better resilience in power cuts.
Having said that we never once had a capacity issue with the VDSL at that level and we stream 4K TV and tablet video concurrently etc
Perhaps business use or serious gaming might need more.
I installed a Starlink system at my partner's parent's rural place over the Christmas break, and their speeds went from 3Mbps down/1Mbps up (ADSL) to over 350Mbps down/30Mbps up.
Their monthy cost also dropped by $20 too, so even if they're capped at 100Mbps, they're not going to notice or care. These are the types of people that Starlink really benefits, not those that can use 4G/5G wireless broadband on the edges of urban areas.
I must be getting old. I recall dsl exchanges lucky to get 256k rurally. Now it’s “only” 100mbit.
lxsw20:
I must be getting old. I recall dsl exchanges lucky to get 256k rurally. Now it’s “only” 100mbit.
Not unusual still. My grandmother gets sub-10 Mbps. I've no idea why Chorus installed her RBI cabinet in the location they did - it's the middle of nowhere (not where anyone lives).
I'm on the Starlink $79 plan and received the email yesterday. Not bothered in the slightest, still good value and won't be noticeable to me.
I still vividly remember how bad the Farmside rural wireless was for me. So no complaints from me.
CYaBro:
boosacnoodle:
They just ran a massive advertising campaign and globally signed up a few million customers in a few months then capped the entry level plan, in some cases, to 4x less performance than people had been getting as recently as a month or two ago. People are right to be pissed.
Move to another provider then.
It’s in the ts&cs that they do this and really it was expected since the the $79 plan was really no different to the $159 plan, until now.
And lose the few hundred $ put into antenna/router. Sounds like a classic bait-and-switch to me.
I can absolutely see why they do it, but that doesn't mean it's legal.
I'm surprised to see so many defending a company doing the bait and switch practice, its scummy behaviour that consumers struggle to push back on.
Nate001:
I'm surprised to see so many defending a company doing the bait and switch practice, its scummy behaviour that consumers struggle to push back on.
I disagree. I fail to see the bait and switch. There was never an expectation of getting the same service for half the cost of the more expensive plan.
There are 2 plans on offer, one half the price of the other. They both have unlimited data. The only differentiating feature left is the speed.
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