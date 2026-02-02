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ForumsNew Zealand BroadbandChorus charge for investigating a faulty connection
sudo

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#323909 2-Feb-2026 10:57
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I reported a UFB fault via my ISP and they opened a case with Chorus.

 

I spoke on the phone to Chorus and got me to power cycle the NBD, which fixed the issue.

 

I declined them to come onsite and test the device (replace if necessary). They said they will charge me for the visit (.. and I thought it was a one-off.

 

On my next bill, my ISP charged me $100 (Onbilled Supplier Charge - No Fault Found Fee). I've disputed the charge.

 

This isn't the first time I've got a Chorus case opened and I never got charged before

 

Have they changed their policies? 

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Linux
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  #3457980 2-Feb-2026 11:25
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Would you not power cycle hardware before contacting your ISP and logging a fault to Chorus?

 

Did you call Chorus or did they contact you from the logged fault ticket?



sudo

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  #3457984 2-Feb-2026 11:53
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I didn't include further information as it's irrelevant to the "charging" question, but here goes ...

 

Intermittent issue being handled via ISP and they previously remotely/tested the ONT. (it had not locked up before)

 

The next time the incident occurred, the ISP opened a case against Chorus who checked remotely and found the ONT was unresponsive.

 

After we power cycled it came back online and they left a message they would send someone onsite.

 

I called back declining this (as they also mentioned charging me for an on-site visit if no fault was found)

 

 

 

Trying to find out if this is a new charge(for opening a case) or for a physical callout.

MaxineN
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  #3457987 2-Feb-2026 12:16
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Did we inform the ISP that the fault was no longer needed and it could have been closed before Chorus showed up?

 

If yes, ISP is on the hook.

 

If no, you're on the hook as you declined it so you would get NFF'd for this.

 

The NFF fee you're seeing is applied to the next bill as Chorus charges your ISP for it. They just pass it on to you.

 

 




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.



Chorusnz
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  #3457989 2-Feb-2026 12:24
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Seems a bit odd. Not a billing expert myself but far as I understand the NFF fee only gets charged when a technician actually visits and signs off the job as NFF. From there it gets sent to your ISP who then basically always on bills the end customer.

 

 

 

Happy to take a look and get some clarity if you flick us a PM with your address (or better yet the Fault ticket SD number). However I wont be able to do anything with it, just clarify the sutu. Your ISP is still going to have to follow through their own channels if they want to dispute the actual charge. And they are the ones who will have to remove it from your bill.

 

^Richard

sudo

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  #3458073 2-Feb-2026 14:01
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Chorusnz:

 

Seems a bit odd. Not a billing expert myself but far as I understand the NFF fee only gets charged when a technician actually visits and signs off the job as NFF. From there it gets sent to your ISP who then basically always on bills the end customer.

 

 

 

Happy to take a look and get some clarity if you flick us a PM with your address (or better yet the Fault ticket SD number). However I wont be able to do anything with it, just clarify the sutu. Your ISP is still going to have to follow through their own channels if they want to dispute the actual charge. And they are the ones who will have to remove it from your bill.

 

^Richard

 

 

 

 

I notified Chorus to cancel their ticket, so technician did not visit.

 

I've already disputed the charge via my ISP (they have invoiced me, not Chorus), but wanted to know if the Chorus charging policy changed to include remote contact (this is new to me)

Chorusnz
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  #3458082 2-Feb-2026 14:50
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The NFF charge is to stop RSP's from logging tickets willy-nilly without doing proper troubleshooting first. Even then our assure team do their best to test, troubleshoot and confirm if a technician is actually required before sending one out.

 

So long as we didn't have to send a tech, we don't charge and there have been no changes to that as far as I know. In addition the standard NFF fee is more than $100. Hence my thinking something is not lining up.

 

^Richard

 

 

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