I reported a UFB fault via my ISP and they opened a case with Chorus.

I spoke on the phone to Chorus and got me to power cycle the NBD, which fixed the issue.

I declined them to come onsite and test the device (replace if necessary). They said they will charge me for the visit (.. and I thought it was a one-off.

On my next bill, my ISP charged me $100 (Onbilled Supplier Charge - No Fault Found Fee). I've disputed the charge.

This isn't the first time I've got a Chorus case opened and I never got charged before

Have they changed their policies?