Hi.

sorry for what might be a repeat question. Having to move houses and as part of this need to change providers. Wondering who in chch has a fibre offering that works with spark smart modems and mesh units. Can’t afford to replace the gear and spark isn’t the cheapest offering around so wondering which providers I could switch to and can the modem be used with others if I can update the internal setting?

any suggestions on good fibre options in chch would be appreciated as well. ( need to get power too )