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ForumsNew Zealand BroadbandSmart modem compatible with other providers?
mrhaboobi

195 posts

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#323947 6-Feb-2026 10:37
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Hi.

 

 

 

sorry for what might be a repeat question.  Having to move houses and as part of this need to change providers.  Wondering who in chch has a fibre offering that works with spark smart modems and mesh units.   Can’t afford to replace the gear and spark isn’t the cheapest offering around so wondering which providers I could switch to and can the modem be used with others if I can update the internal setting?

 

any suggestions on good fibre options in chch would be appreciated as well.  ( need to get power too ) 

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mrgsm021
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  #3459306 6-Feb-2026 11:07
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Yes, the Spark smart modem with mesh units would work with any NZ fibre ISP with settings change.

 

NZ fibre ISP settings are basically divided into two camps with some supporting both, e.g. Quic:

 

  • PPPoE with or without vlan 10 tagging; or
  • DHCP/IPoE with or without vlan 10 tagging



bfginger
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  #3459360 6-Feb-2026 15:53
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Yes, log in to the Smart Modem on http://192.168.1.254/ then go to Network then WAN then edit the option that is Enabled. ISP DHCP is called "Automatic IP" under WAN Connection Type. "802.1q" is an alias for Vlan tagging - Enable Yes/No, ID should usually be set to 10. If you stick with PPPoE then enter the User Name and Password and MTU as described by ISP instructions. If IPv6 is enabled make sure IPv6 Firewall features are "On" in Firewall - Firewall.

nztim
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TEAMnetwork
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  #3459368 6-Feb-2026 16:48
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Order Quic with Tagged VLAN 10 and it will just work




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 



epr

epr
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  #3459380 6-Feb-2026 19:21
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If you join quic you can use my referral code https://account.quic.nz/refer/39513 you could use other people's referral code if you use any the referrer gets a $50 credit and you don't have to pay the setup fee of $29. I have found Quic to be an excellent ISP for my needs personally and I am Christchurch based.




Here is my Quic referral https://account.quic.nz/refer/39513 if you are keen to change ISP and to get free setup (save $29). I will get a $50 credit if you use this.  Thank you very much if you use my link but I'm sure there are quite a few others who could share the same on here, no hard feelings if you use a different link. 

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