Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsNew Zealand BroadbandWho does static IPv4/IPv6 in 2026
KiwiSurfer

1876 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 1136

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

#324221 13-Mar-2026 19:22
Send private message

Who offers static IPv4 and static IPv6 prefix on UFB these days, and how much for?

 

  • 2degrees - $10 a month (IPv4 and IPv6)

     

    • Free for Business Broadband
  • Econofibre - $10 a month (for IPv4, not sure if this extends to IPv6 as well?)
  • Mercury - $50 one off (IPv4 only)
  • Prodigi - Static v4 and v6 (/56 or /48 - your choice!)
  • Quic - $49 one off or $6 a month
  • SKY Broadband - $10 a month (for IPv4, not sure if this extends to IPv6 as well?)
  • Vetta - Static v4 included, Static /56 v6 by request (no additional cost)
  • Vorco - included in base price (both IPv4 and IPv6 /56 prefix)
  • Voyager - $14.95 one off (for IPv4, assuming this price includes IPv6 as well?)

View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic
 1 | 2
Linux
12466 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 8796

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3469841 13-Mar-2026 19:23
Send private message

I have a static IPv4 and v6 on 2degrees as requested



saf

saf
250 posts

Master Geek
+1 received by user: 609

ID Verified
Trusted
Vetta Group
Subscriber

  #3469843 13-Mar-2026 19:32
Send private message

Vetta - Static v4 included, Static /56 v6 by request (no additional cost)




My views are as unique as a unicorn riding a unicycle. They do not reflect the opinions of my employer, my cat, or the sentient coffee machine in the break room.

Chills
183 posts

Master Geek
+1 received by user: 105

Subscriber

  #3469844 13-Mar-2026 19:33

Mercury - $50 one off as of August 2025.



MaxineN
Max
2221 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 1842

ID Verified
Trusted
Subscriber

  #3469847 13-Mar-2026 19:40
Send private message

Chills:

 

Mercury - $50 one off as of August 2025.

 

 

BUT.

 

No static v6 prefix.

 

Yet.

 

 




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

Chills
183 posts

Master Geek
+1 received by user: 105

Subscriber

  #3469848 13-Mar-2026 19:48

MaxineN:

 

Chills:

 

Mercury - $50 one off as of August 2025.

 

 

BUT.

 

No static v6 prefix.

 

Yet.

 

 


Yup, my apologies. This also, thanks for adding that Maxine. 

 

They do assign IPv6 and support it if your router asks nicely, but its not something they market nor do they assign Static IPv6 prefix as above. 

 

 

insane
3347 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 1023

ID Verified
Trusted
2degrees
Subscriber

  #3469850 13-Mar-2026 20:06
Send private message

It's included/free by default on 2degrees Business broadband (ufb/hyperfibre)

 
 
 
 

Shop now for Dell laptops and other devices (affiliate link).
aj6828
190 posts

Master Geek
+1 received by user: 55

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3469871 13-Mar-2026 22:50
Send private message

Hyperline 8$ pm ipv4 otherwise Dynamic by default.. (White Label reseller)




Geekzone Members!
Dynamic IP & Bring Your Own Device Hyperfibre & Fibre plans & NO Contracts with Hyperline.co.nz powered by ASN 9790 Network

 

Chrous areas only HYPERLINE.co.nz  

Linux
12466 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 8796

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #3469873 13-Mar-2026 23:00
Send private message

aj6828:

 

Hyperline 8$ pm ipv4 otherwise Dynamic by default.. (White Label reseller)

 

 

And IPv6?

aj6828
190 posts

Master Geek
+1 received by user: 55

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3469962 14-Mar-2026 10:03
Send private message

Linux:

 

aj6828:

 

Hyperline 8$ pm ipv4 otherwise Dynamic by default.. (White Label reseller)

 

 

And IPv6?

 

 

 

 

ipv6 is dynamic at the moment not static.. 




Geekzone Members!
Dynamic IP & Bring Your Own Device Hyperfibre & Fibre plans & NO Contracts with Hyperline.co.nz powered by ASN 9790 Network

 

Chrous areas only HYPERLINE.co.nz  

bfginger
1350 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 198


  #3470358 15-Mar-2026 05:39
Send private message

Netspeed and WiFiconnect both give a static IP by default. I'd guess it'd be IPv4-only but I don't know. 

 

Vivid: "Static IPv4 and IPv6 included as standard".

 

Nearly anything using Devoli or 2Degrees (like Sky) would give you a residential static IPv4 for $10/month. Primo's $5/month, Spark's $15/month.

 

 

mentalinc
3432 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 1055

Trusted

  #3470368 15-Mar-2026 09:10
Send private message

Quic very much the best deal as a one off fixed price, pays for itself in 5 months or so.




CPU: AMD 5900x | RAM: GSKILL Trident Z Neo RGB F4-3600C16D-32GTZNC-32-GB | MB:  Asus X570-E | GFX: EVGA FTW3 Ultra RTX 3080Ti| Monitor: LG 27GL850-B 2560x1440

 

Quic: https://account.quic.nz/refer/473833 R473833EQKIBX 

HP

 
 
 
 

Shop now for HP laptops and other devices (affiliate link).
sparky1685
88 posts

Master Geek
+1 received by user: 20


  #3470382 15-Mar-2026 10:38
Send private message

I'm still on a one-off payment static IP from Bigpipe, but now I look on their website I can't see any mention at all of static IP, so maybe that's a legacy thing.

snj

snj
379 posts

Ultimate Geek
+1 received by user: 284


  #3470386 15-Mar-2026 10:59
Send private message

KiwiSurfer:

 

  • Voyager - $14.95 one off (for IPv4, assuming this price includes IPv6 as well?)

 

I'm not sure if they finally changed it, but Voyager is IPv6 enabled by request/support ticket (and when I got my prefix you had to have static IPv4, but the prefix is static).

KiwiSurfer

1876 posts

Uber Geek
+1 received by user: 1136

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #3470615 15-Mar-2026 17:34
Send private message

I have been advised "Vivid Computers - IPv4 public static and IPv6 /56 included".

 

@freitasm I can't edit the post anymore - any suggestions for how I can keep it up to date?

aj6828
190 posts

Master Geek
+1 received by user: 55

ID Verified
Trusted

  #3470663 15-Mar-2026 18:38
Send private message

Off topic

 

Fun Fact

 

Not many know current price for a ip block.. is about  $9,000 – $15,000 for a  /24  256 IPs in USD this days and it's going up by the day..




Geekzone Members!
Dynamic IP & Bring Your Own Device Hyperfibre & Fibre plans & NO Contracts with Hyperline.co.nz powered by ASN 9790 Network

 

Chrous areas only HYPERLINE.co.nz  

 1 | 2
View this topic in a long page with up to 500 replies per page Create new topic









Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2026 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Status Page

 

Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright
 