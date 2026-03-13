KiwiSurfer:

Who offers static IPv4 and static IPv6 prefix on UFB these days, and how much for?
- 2degrees - $10 a month (IPv4 and IPv6)
- Free for Business Broadband
- Econofibre - $10 a month (for IPv4, not sure if this extends to IPv6 as well?)
- Mercury - $50 one off (IPv4 only)
- Prodigi - Static v4 and v6 (/56 or /48 - your choice!)
- Quic - $49 one off or $6 a month
- SKY Broadband - $10 a month (for IPv4, not sure if this extends to IPv6 as well?)
- Vetta - Static v4 included, Static /56 v6 by request (no additional cost)
- Vorco - included in base price (both IPv4 and IPv6 /56 prefix)
- Voyager - $14.95 one off (for IPv4, assuming this price includes IPv6 as well?)