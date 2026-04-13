SirHumphreyAppleby:

My neighbour's have been experiencing Internet connectivity problems lately, but by the time I've gone across the road to check, everything has been working again. After returning from a few days away, however, the Internet wasn't working at all the optical light on the ONT wasn't lit. At my request, they contacted One NZ and after power cycling everything (again), we were advised they could see the ONT and insisted on going through a bunch of steps to check the router, which they said they could not see.

Their only advice was to replace the 8 year old Vodafone Ultrahub with a new router, locking my neighbours into another 12 month contract and paying another $75 for the privilege. They did not send details of how to connect their SIP-based phone to a third-party device, so I'm guessing they don't support that.

The ONT doesn't appear to be behaving normally, with the LAN1 light going out and power light flashing periodically.

I've not experienced this problem previously. When the optical link hasn't been established, the light has very clearly indicated a fault, and flashed green under normal operation. I've never observed the units cycling between fixed and flashing power lights, so to me this suggests a possible fault with the ONT.

Currently, the Internet is up, but I'm expecting the problem to re-occur in the coming days given they have had intermittent issues over recent weeks.

I would appreciate it if someone could confirm what no optical light actually means on the Type 100 (vs a red error light) and if this is likely an ONT fault.