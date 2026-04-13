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ForumsNew Zealand BroadbandUnreliable Internet connection (Chorus, Type 100 ONT)
SirHumphreyAppleby

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#324462 13-Apr-2026 14:40
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My neighbour's have been experiencing Internet connectivity problems lately, but by the time I've gone across the road to check, everything has been working again. After returning from a few days away, however, the Internet wasn't working at all the optical light on the ONT wasn't lit. At my request, they contacted One NZ and after power cycling everything (again), we were advised they could see the ONT and insisted on going through a bunch of steps to check the router, which they said they could not see.

 

Their only advice was to replace the 8 year old Vodafone Ultrahub with a new router, locking my neighbours into another 12 month contract and paying another $75 for the privilege. They did not send details of how to connect their SIP-based phone to a third-party device, so I'm guessing they don't support that.

 

The ONT doesn't appear to be behaving normally, with the LAN1 light going out and power light flashing periodically. 

 

I've not experienced this problem previously. When the optical link hasn't been established, the light has very clearly indicated a fault, and flashed green under normal operation. I've never observed the units cycling between fixed and flashing power lights, so to me this suggests a possible fault with the ONT.

 

Currently, the Internet is up, but I'm expecting the problem to re-occur in the coming days given they have had intermittent issues over recent weeks.

 

I would appreciate it if someone could confirm what no optical light actually means on the Type 100 (vs a red error light) and if this is likely an ONT fault.

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MaxineN
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  #3480496 13-Apr-2026 14:45
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@Wheelbarrow01 or @BMarquis

 

 

 

Really sounds like it's power cycling randomly.




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nitro
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  #3480497 13-Apr-2026 14:46
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"power light flashing periodically" - could it be a power supply issue?

SirHumphreyAppleby

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  #3480500 13-Apr-2026 14:58
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nitro:

 

"power light flashing periodically" - could it be a power supply issue?

 

 

It's certainly a possibility. I should probably test that before trying to setup my only spare router on their network, as that's more than a 5 minute job to setup (OPNSense-based mini PC).

 

Annoyingly, Chorus doesn't give an option to order the original IEC power supplies, otherwise I could just give them one of my two to use and order a replacement.



BMarquis
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  #3480501 13-Apr-2026 14:59
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The Power LED should be solid.
https://www.chorus.co.nz/optimise/ont-fibre-box-support/ont-100-200-guide

 

Based on the OP's description - I would recommend that you push the RSP to log a case with Chorus for a faulty ONT.

 

 

 

 

 

 

MaxineN
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  #3480502 13-Apr-2026 15:00
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SirHumphreyAppleby:

 

nitro:

 

"power light flashing periodically" - could it be a power supply issue?

 

 

It's certainly a possibility. I should probably test that before trying to setup my only spare router on their network, as that's more than a 5 minute job to setup (OPNSense-based mini PC).

 

Annoyingly, Chorus doesn't give an option to order the original IEC power supplies, otherwise I could just give them one of my two to use and order a replacement.

 

 

 

 

https://www.chorus.co.nz/optimise/ont-fibre-box-support/replacement-ont-power-cable

 

 

 

They still do :)




Ramblings from a mysterious lady who's into tech. Warning I may often create zingers.

SirHumphreyAppleby

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  #3480503 13-Apr-2026 15:11
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BMarquis:

 

The Power LED should be solid.
https://www.chorus.co.nz/optimise/ont-fibre-box-support/ont-100-200-guide

 

Based on the OP's description - I would recommend that you push the RSP to log a case with Chorus for a faulty ONT.

 

 

Thanks for confirming that. I will get them to insist on a fault being logged next time the issue occurs.

 

MaxineN:

 

https://www.chorus.co.nz/optimise/ont-fibre-box-support/replacement-ont-power-cable

 

They still do :)

 

 

I was under the impression that they switched to wall warts. The original type 100 power supply had an IEC connector and the cabling behind my rack is setup to use those connectors.

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