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ForumsNew Zealand BroadbandOngoing VDSL disconnections, considering re-running cable from ETP
LittleGuy

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#324472 14-Apr-2026 21:07
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Hi There,

 

I currently have VDSL internet (fibre isn't available unfortunately), and it will occasionally lose connection. This has varied over the years, sometimes it has only been once a month, but usually it's closer to 1-2 times per day. Contacting the ISP hasn't been productive so far. 

 

The signal stats seem fine:

 

 

I'm considering re-running the phone cable that comes into the house. However, there's not an ETP box attached to the house, the cable runs directly to a box just outside the fence. I'm not sure if I would be allowed to run a new cable from this. It looks similar to the following:

 

There's currently just one modem connected to a single jack inside the house. It has an inline filter connected, I've tried a few, which don't seem to make a difference in regards to internet reliabilty.

 

 

 

 

 

Thanks

 

 

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nztim
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  #3480899 14-Apr-2026 21:32
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So the i coming feed goes to 1 Jack? all other jacks been removed from the wiring?




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LittleGuy

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  #3480901 14-Apr-2026 21:48
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nztim:

 

So the i coming feed goes to 1 Jack? all other jacks been removed from the wiring?

 

 

 

 

Yes, that is correct. There was originally a box that split it into 3 jacks, but I swapped it to being directly wired into one jack a few years ago, to try and resolve the disconnections. 

 

 

 

 

richms
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  #3480904 14-Apr-2026 22:05
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That cable is choruses problem from the grey helmet to the house. Chances of them sending someone to look at copper is very remote. Whats the plans for fibre in the area?




Richard rich.ms



mrgsm021
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  #3480936 15-Apr-2026 08:12
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or consider Starlink?

nztim
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  #3480937 15-Apr-2026 08:15
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LittleGuy:

 

Yes, that is correct. There was originally a box that split it into 3 jacks, but I swapped it to being directly wired into one jack a few years ago, to try and resolve the disconnections. 

 

 

I am assuming its naked broadband, can you plug a phone into the jack, do you hear disconnected beeps? if it is completely dead plug the modem directly into the jack and remove the filter.




Any views expressed on these forums are my own and don't necessarily reflect those of my employer. 

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