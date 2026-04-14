LittleGuy:

Hi There,

I currently have VDSL internet (fibre isn't available unfortunately), and it will occasionally lose connection. This has varied over the years, sometimes it has only been once a month, but usually it's closer to 1-2 times per day. Contacting the ISP hasn't been productive so far.

The signal stats seem fine:

I'm considering re-running the phone cable that comes into the house. However, there's not an ETP box attached to the house, the cable runs directly to a box just outside the fence. I'm not sure if I would be allowed to run a new cable from this. It looks similar to the following:

There's currently just one modem connected to a single jack inside the house. It has an inline filter connected, I've tried a few, which don't seem to make a difference in regards to internet reliabilty.

Thanks