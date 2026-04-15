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ForumsNew Zealand BroadbandCopper on the way out, but can't get a replacement (equivalent) wireless plan
quickymart

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#324484 15-Apr-2026 22:04
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I've been visiting some relatives in a rural part of the SI this last week, and they're both on copper (one ADSL, one VDSL). They would dearly love to move off copper and onto something better.

 

Problem is, fibre will never see the light of day at their addresses, so that leaves wireless. All good...except Spark apparently has capacity issues at the serving cellsite, and when I went to the local Spark shop (and also asked on their chat) I was told the best plan they could offer was 50GB of usage per month - both my relatives use quite a bit more than this.

 

Before anyone says "get Starlink" they want to keep their landline numbers, so a local wireless provider is the best option here. (Plus, neither really wants to support Elon Musk).

 

When I asked Spark on their chat when these capacity issues would be resolved so they could purchase a higher plan, they couldn't give me any timeline at all.

 

I see (in another thread) copper is now going to be retired 2 years earlier, so the urgency to get this sorted for them before that happens has increased markedly, as these family members are not technical people and I would need to set it up and install it for them both.

 

Is there anyone from Spark who can shed some light on when capacity issues might be resolved - or can someone suggest a suitable wireless replacement for them, that includes a landline? I can supply the addresses if required.

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lxsw20
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  #3481194 15-Apr-2026 22:30
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What makes you think you can't do landline number over starlink? https://www.kiwivoip.co.nz/starlink-voip-nz/

Yes i get the musk thing, but Starlink is going to be hard to beat as a service. 



lucky015
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  #3481195 15-Apr-2026 23:00
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A WiFI based SIP phone should work fine over any type of internet service, Starlink/Fixed Wireless/etc. One example being the Grandstream WP816.

 

Then you just need to pick a SIP provider.

Aucklandjafa
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  #3481208 16-Apr-2026 02:45
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As stated, VoIP would be your best bet. Re satellite connection, Amazon’s LEO launches this year as an alternative to Starlink. 



Linux
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  #3481209 16-Apr-2026 03:07
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Look at 2degrees or OneNZ unlimited plans

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