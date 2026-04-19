I believe these are exposed fibre optic cables outside my property.
Someone able to confirm before I contact Chorus?
Yes they are!
If your services aren't working, speak to your RSP to log a fault.
Contact Chorus on 0800 463 896 (option 2) to report network damage so they can get a tech out to fix (and hopefully stop a potential outage)
My views are as unique as a unicorn riding a unicycle. They do not reflect the opinions of my employer, my cat, or the sentient coffee machine in the break room.
Looks like both fibre and copper.
Missing the lid.
https://www.chorus.co.nz/services/report-network-damage?fm=footer--contact_us--services--report_network_damage
Online reporting for Chorus damage
Please don’t report these to Chorus.
These open points are very handy to tip used paint, cooking oil and other such hassle-ridden liquids into.
Remember Poe's Law when reading the reply above.
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