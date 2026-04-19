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ForumsNew Zealand Broadbandmissing Chorus cover
farcus

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#324508 19-Apr-2026 15:25
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I believe these are exposed fibre optic cables outside my property.
Someone able to confirm before I contact Chorus?

 

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Linux
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  #3482180 19-Apr-2026 15:31
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Yes they are!



quickymart
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  #3482204 19-Apr-2026 16:24
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If your services aren't working, speak to your RSP to log a fault.

Jase2985
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  #3482206 19-Apr-2026 16:26
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@wheelbarrow01 



saf

saf
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  #3482209 19-Apr-2026 16:35
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Contact Chorus on 0800 463 896 (option 2) to report network damage so they can get a tech out to fix (and hopefully stop a potential outage)




My views are as unique as a unicorn riding a unicycle. They do not reflect the opinions of my employer, my cat, or the sentient coffee machine in the break room.

SomeoneSomewhere
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  #3482213 19-Apr-2026 16:53
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Looks like both fibre and copper. 

 

 

 

Missing the lid.


RunningMan
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  #3482217 19-Apr-2026 17:07
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https://www.chorus.co.nz/services/report-network-damage?fm=footer--contact_us--services--report_network_damage 

 

Online reporting for Chorus damage

 
 
 
 

Shop now for Dell laptops and other devices (affiliate link).
muppet
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  #3482282 19-Apr-2026 20:19
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Please don’t report these to Chorus.

 

These open points are very handy to tip used paint, cooking oil and other such hassle-ridden liquids into.

freitasm
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  #3482297 19-Apr-2026 21:00
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Remember Poe's Law when reading the reply above.




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