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ForumsNew Zealand BroadbandInternet subsidies with a Community Services Card etc
bigalow

569 posts

Ultimate Geek
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#324661 9-May-2026 13:52
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Ive seen adds on facebook etc for internet subsidies if you have a Community Services Card etc

 

what companies support it ??

 

does spark one nz etc support it

 

whats the catch ?

 

not for me asking for grandma




 

 

 

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RunningMan
9284 posts

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  #3489189 9-May-2026 13:55
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https://www.chorus.co.nz/get-connected/residential/fibre-plans/equity-fibre 

 

More info here, but the requirements are social housing as well as a CSC.



freitasm
BDFL - Memuneh
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  #3489192 9-May-2026 14:03
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Two companies, both active on Geekzone. Read the discussions to understand how to connect, requirements, etc.

 

Vetta

 

@saf
https://locallinkup.nz 
discussion: https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=49&topicid=320300

 

Prodigi

 

@danfaulknor 
https://whānaulink.nz/
discussion: https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=49&topicid=324012 

 

 




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