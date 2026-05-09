Ive seen adds on facebook etc for internet subsidies if you have a Community Services Card etc
what companies support it ??
does spark one nz etc support it
whats the catch ?
not for me asking for grandma
https://www.chorus.co.nz/get-connected/residential/fibre-plans/equity-fibre
More info here, but the requirements are social housing as well as a CSC.
Two companies, both active on Geekzone. Read the discussions to understand how to connect, requirements, etc.
Vetta
@saf
https://locallinkup.nz
discussion: https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=49&topicid=320300
Prodigi
@danfaulknor
https://whānaulink.nz/
discussion: https://www.geekzone.co.nz/forums.asp?forumid=49&topicid=324012
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