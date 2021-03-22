SpartanVXL

Put this under desktop computing as it’s been hooked up to one for all it’s life, although it’s more of a issue with metal.
I’ve got a Audio Technica ATR2100 usb model which is plugged in both XLR to 3.5mm and usb to two machines. Had it for 2 years or so and noticed corrosion creeping up near the bottom of the mic and xlr plug.
From the picture the mic body is getting spots on it while the cable plug is also speckled with grey/green corrosion. The screw is also rusting, the other end of the same cable is behind to show the difference.
So the cause I know is likely just from using it and the moisture in the room. Is there a way to stop it from mottling the mic body?
Edit: Now that I think about it, is it because the screws on the xlr cable are ferrous and the rest is aluminium that its causing galvanic corrosion?