I currently have a 32" 4k Dell at the office and two Dell U2715H's (running 2560x1440) side by side at home with the laptop screen just being used for my email for both.

I like to have four or five windows side by side and the two screens allows 4x1280 which I think is a decent size to work on. But I also prefer to have one monitor in the middle with another to the side which makes the two monitors very wide.

Is this monitor worth the move to 5120x1440 ? I can't find any reviews online at all.

I don't game, I'm just keen to lose the bezel in the middle of the screen when I want something right in front of me.