ForumsDesktop computingAny thoughts on the Titan Army H3CQR-HQ 49" ?
martyyn

1720 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

#284461 23-Apr-2021 13:10
As seen here.

 

I currently have a 32" 4k Dell at the office and two Dell U2715H's (running 2560x1440) side by side at home with the laptop screen just being used for my email for both.

 

I like to have four or five windows side by side and the two screens allows 4x1280 which I think is a decent size to work on. But I also prefer to have one monitor in the middle with another to the side which makes the two monitors very wide.

 

Is this monitor worth the move to 5120x1440 ? I can't find any reviews online at all.

 

I don't game, I'm just keen to lose the bezel in the middle of the screen when I want something right in front of me.

Andib
1240 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2697186 23-Apr-2021 13:43
Well it's not a bad monitor for its price, You will most likely notice the difference coming from a high end Dell IPS panel to a second tier VA panel.
That said as an ultrawide convert, A single ultrawide monitor IMO is better than 2.

 

If your budget can stretch it the Dell U4919DW is the sweet spot of price & picture quality for non gaming.




gehenna
7374 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2697190 23-Apr-2021 13:58
I have a 49" Odyssey and can comment that the size is outrageously useful for my workflow.  It's my main work monitor all day and I usually have: Outlook, Teams, Edge, Whatsapp, Messenger and Your Phone open on it at the same time.  And gaming is super fun for games that support the resolution.  I can also comment that I had a Titan Army 34" curved which I sold to @Lias and it was great.  Really good price for what they are.

Dynamic
3403 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2697204 23-Apr-2021 14:33
I have a cheap Veon 50" 4k TV as my main monitor, and dock my 4 main applications in the 4 corners of the screen.  (I actually grab the corners and drag the apps a little later so they overlap slightly.)   It suits a little more than arms length away from me.  I don't game, and the colour reproduction is poor (to my eyes) but that doesn't bother me for office use.  This isn't intended to be a brag...  I'm forever working in one app and referring to another one (as you would with dual displays) but really like to be able to keep an eye on other apps at the same time.  The price on this solution was right - cheaper than a pair of 27's that some of our team use.

 

One of our team installed a 49" curved ultrawide (Asus XG49VQ) for a client a couple of weeks back, and was pretty impressed with it.  I understand this was to be used to office tasks, and a little gaming.  Our client was after the Samsung equivalent, but the lead time on this was too long for him to wait.




Lias
4885 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2697374 23-Apr-2021 20:14
gehenna:

 

I have a 49" Odyssey and can comment that the size is outrageously useful for my workflow.  It's my main work monitor all day and I usually have: Outlook, Teams, Edge, Whatsapp, Messenger and Your Phone open on it at the same time.  And gaming is super fun for games that support the resolution.  I can also comment that I had a Titan Army 34" curved which I sold to @Lias and it was great.  Really good price for what they are.

 

 

Can confirm I like it.




merve0o0
491 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2701193 3-May-2021 13:43
I bought one of these in November. I really like it. Took a little to get used to coming from a 27" 1440p monitor but im really liking it.

 

Only issues I'm having with it is the size. My desk is not really big enough for it. also I only have a GTX 980 so Im not really getting the most out of it as I cannot get freesync or over 60hz at max resolution.

arcon
406 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2701527 4-May-2021 09:13
Depends what you're using it for - I'm guessing it would be good for regular use or gaming, but not an imaging/design monitor as its not a 10 bit panel.

martyyn

1720 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified

  #2701825 4-May-2021 17:34
Well, I bought one and it was delivered a couple of days ago.

 

It took a little while to get set up as I'm going through a Dell dock which is supposed to handle 5120x1440 but in the end it works nicely for office work using 2 DP inputs from the dock as 2x2560x1440. I can still position windows in the middle of the screen and it works as I would expect but I'm not sure how. I'll have to take another look at the dock firmware etc to see if it should do 5120 on one input.

 

The lack of bezel is great, as is the curve rather than two flat 27's.

 

So far so good.

