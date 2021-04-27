Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Dell monitor recommendations
EviLClouD

#284523 27-Apr-2021 16:53
Hey just wondering if anyone has experienced and could recommend either of these monitors?
They appear to be priced reasonably well.
Would it be worth the $50 difference to get the 4k as opposed to 1440p monitor?
Or is there any other 27”+ monitor in a similar price range you could recommend?

https://www.dell.com/en-nz/shop/dell-27-monitor-s2721ds/apd/210-axfx/monitors-monitor-accessories
https://www.dell.com/en-nz/shop/dell-27-4k-uhd-monitor-s2721qs/apd/210-axfo/monitors-monitor-accessories

Thanks

pgs2050
  #2698981 27-Apr-2021 20:45
Can't comment on the quality of the monitors but here is a link to a Cheapies page that shows how to reduce the price of the monitors further. Dell 27" Gaming Monitor S2721DGF (1440p 144/165hz) $512.80 Shipped @ Dell NZ

 

I ordered the S2721DGF just the other day on the recommendation of others and the coupon reduced the discounted price from $551.40 to $512.80. 

andrew75
  #2699007 27-Apr-2021 22:11
Good luck ordering a monitor from Dell.

 

I placed an order for a S2721DGF at the start of March.  After the delivery got postponed three times - the first for 20 days and then 15 days, and the last for another 15 days (at that point I gave up and cancelled it). 

 

During that time it was twice on sale again with an 'estimated ship time' of less than my updated delivery time.

 

Dell seems to be selling stuff that they can't deliver at the moment.

 

Pity as the S2721DGF looks to be a good monitor. 

 

I've since picked up a near new 34" LG ultrawide on TM however and now I've experienced an ultrawide I don't think I'd ever want to go back...

arcon
  #2699093 28-Apr-2021 09:22
I would not recommend the DS - D identifies Dell's low cost line. It is an 8 bit panel, whereas the 4K QS is 8 bit + FRC dithering giving you some HDR functionality, even if its not a true 10 bit panel. They both have Freesync AFAIK.

 
 
 
 


pgs2050
  #2699456 29-Apr-2021 10:15
The monitor that I ordered on Saturday 24 April was delivered this morning - so delivery times are not bad at the moment.

sxz

sxz
  #2699459 29-Apr-2021 10:34
I would have thought 4k on a 27" might be a bit small, unless you're planning to operate at 125% or more.  I have a 32" 4k Phillips monitor, and wouldn't want it much smaller.

 

 

 

I ordered a 40" 5k Dell monitor about 6 weeks ago, it was supposed to ship in 4 weeks and it arrived within about 3 days, so I was pretty happy.  It's an absolutely awesome monitor, for my uses :)

gmball
  #2699464 29-Apr-2021 10:46
I use the Dell UltraSharp U2720Q 27" 4K, incredible monitor, and can connect and charge laptop using just a USB-C cable. Probably the best Dell monitor I've ever used.

Oblivian
  #2699480 29-Apr-2021 11:43
I've only ever gone for Dell U/Ultrasharp range. 700-900 a pop but you get a nice monitor. In most cases IPS vs TN

 

And a massive colour range for working with photos and getting what you expect out more facets.

 

Unfortunately my first one (24") developed a line on the screen during startup that is an annoyance. (common apparently) in about its 6th year. And the 27" logic board died totally (unable to display image, all random pixel) at about the same time. Which has tainted it for me a little. But keep looking at them to spend a bonus voucher on.

 

PB will do some of the range. And appear to have in stock. Whereas their new or on-sale models direct from Dell are as described. Really hard to get shipped from overseas. (their PCs and laptops are in a similar boat if not held at DB Schenker NZ store)

 
 
 
 


openmedia
  #2699502 29-Apr-2021 12:20
I got the 32" 4K s3221qs in a recent sale, and right now it is even cheaper

 

 - https://www.dell.com/en-nz/shop/dell-32-curved-4k-uhd-monitor-s3221qs/apd/210-axhp/monitors-monitor-accessories

 

I like the DP + Dual HDMI which means I can use a range of devices, including a spare firestick.

 

USB-C would have been a bonus, but I want to drive 4K 60Hz which works with the Dell Adapter

 

- https://www.dell.com/en-nz/shop/dell-adapter-usb-c-to-hdmi-dp-with-power-pass-through/apd/492-bctu/pc-accessories




Generally known online as OpenMedia, now working for Red Hat APAC as a Technology Evangelist and Portfolio Architect.

