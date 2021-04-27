Good luck ordering a monitor from Dell.

I placed an order for a S2721DGF at the start of March. After the delivery got postponed three times - the first for 20 days and then 15 days, and the last for another 15 days (at that point I gave up and cancelled it).

During that time it was twice on sale again with an 'estimated ship time' of less than my updated delivery time.

Dell seems to be selling stuff that they can't deliver at the moment.

Pity as the S2721DGF looks to be a good monitor.

I've since picked up a near new 34" LG ultrawide on TM however and now I've experienced an ultrawide I don't think I'd ever want to go back...