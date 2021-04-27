Hey just wondering if anyone has experienced and could recommend either of these monitors?
They appear to be priced reasonably well.
Would it be worth the $50 difference to get the 4k as opposed to 1440p monitor?
Or is there any other 27”+ monitor in a similar price range you could recommend?
https://www.dell.com/en-nz/shop/dell-27-monitor-s2721ds/apd/210-axfx/monitors-monitor-accessories
https://www.dell.com/en-nz/shop/dell-27-4k-uhd-monitor-s2721qs/apd/210-axfo/monitors-monitor-accessories
Thanks