I'm considering getting a Lenovo Tiny m75q. Looks powerful enough for my needs, and dimensions-wise it's just what I'm after. I'm a bit concerned about the fan noise though. It's not an HTPC so doesn't have to be whisper quiet, but still - I assume a fan in a Tiny form factor is smaller, faster and noisier.

Has anyone made the move from a mid or full tower to a SFF or tiny? Have you noticed any difference in fan noise levels?