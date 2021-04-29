Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsDesktop computingGPU recommendations (based on what's in stock anywhere!)
woodson

220 posts

Master Geek


#284549 29-Apr-2021 14:10
Send private message

I built a machine for a friend a while ago - PC was for general use, some Inkscape and other light graphics work. Specs were a 10th gen i3, 8gb of RAM and I added a GTX1030 so that she could hook up three monitors. (yes massive overkill, but that's what was requested).

 

A year on, and now she's also into light gaming (lots of Ark and some Sims, apparently), and her partner wants to surprise her with a GPU upgrade. Whether or not it's needed is another question, I'm not a gamer, so I don't know if Ark is hardware intensive or not (surely Sims can't be though?!).

 

 

 

Anywho...what kind of mid-range cards are out there that can actually be had for sale. A bit of searching suggests that the 1660 Super is available with (trustworthy) retailers. Is this a solid choice?

 

 

 

Thanks in advance for any advice.  😀

Create new topic

xpd

xpd
Trash bandit
11995 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2699665 29-Apr-2021 14:22
Send private message

Ark is very heavy for graphics, so would look at something fairly decent but with shortages at the moment, getting a half decent card is pricey.

 

Sims 3 is an odd one, loves to run poorly no matter what card you use. Sims 4 however runs on anything (my daughter using just on board video for her copy)

 

Im on a 1650GTX but an old (4th gen i5) CPU, I get about 60fps from games like Grand Theft Auto 5, bottlenecks at 60 on Overwatch.

 

Def buy new, avoid 2nd hand these days due to the good old mining situation - I'd say min. 4GB video RAM, but others would say 8GB. Depends what screen resolution she runs at......

 

Also look at upgrading her PC to 16GB RAM, things just tick along better. :)

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

Website - Photo Gallery - Instagram

 

 

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: NordVPN allows you to securely access the Internet, encrypt your connection and keep your browsing history private.
ratsun81
425 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2699811 29-Apr-2021 18:37
Send private message

You are quite likely to bottleneck most modern GPU's with an i3, 

 

The 1650 and 1660 range is probably right in the sweet spot for that CPU. Plus prices and availability suck right now.

 

As already said 16GB is a good call, especially if not already running in dual channel mode. 

 

 

woodson

220 posts

Master Geek


  #2700026 30-Apr-2021 10:55
Send private message

Thanks very much for the tips and advice, folks 😀

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Samsung Introducing Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Samsung Unveils Health Innovations with Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Google Bringing First Cloud Region to Aotearoa New Zealand
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:51

ANZ To Move to FIS Modern Banking Platform
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:28

GoPro Hero10 Black Review
Posted 8-Aug-2022 17:41

Amazon to Acquire iRobot
Posted 6-Aug-2022 11:41

Samsung x LIFE Picture Collection Brings Iconic Moments in History to The Frame
Posted 4-Aug-2022 17:04

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Phishing for New Bait on Social Media
Posted 4-Aug-2022 16:50

Microsoft Announces New Solutions for Threat Intelligence and Attack Surface Management
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:54

Seagate Addresses Hyperscale Workloads with Enterprise-Class Nytro SSDs
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:50

Visa Launching Eco-friendly Payment Solutions in New Zealand
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:48

NCR Delivers Services to Run Bank of New Zealand ATM Network
Posted 30-Jul-2022 11:06

New HP Portfolio Supports New Era of Hybrid Work
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:14

Harman Kardon Launches Citation MultiBeam 1100 Soundbar
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:10

Nanogirl Labs Launches Creator Project
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:05








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 