I built a machine for a friend a while ago - PC was for general use, some Inkscape and other light graphics work. Specs were a 10th gen i3, 8gb of RAM and I added a GTX1030 so that she could hook up three monitors. (yes massive overkill, but that's what was requested).
A year on, and now she's also into light gaming (lots of Ark and some Sims, apparently), and her partner wants to surprise her with a GPU upgrade. Whether or not it's needed is another question, I'm not a gamer, so I don't know if Ark is hardware intensive or not (surely Sims can't be though?!).
Anywho...what kind of mid-range cards are out there that can actually be had for sale. A bit of searching suggests that the 1660 Super is available with (trustworthy) retailers. Is this a solid choice?
Thanks in advance for any advice. 😀