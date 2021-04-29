Ark is very heavy for graphics, so would look at something fairly decent but with shortages at the moment, getting a half decent card is pricey.

Sims 3 is an odd one, loves to run poorly no matter what card you use. Sims 4 however runs on anything (my daughter using just on board video for her copy)

Im on a 1650GTX but an old (4th gen i5) CPU, I get about 60fps from games like Grand Theft Auto 5, bottlenecks at 60 on Overwatch.

Def buy new, avoid 2nd hand these days due to the good old mining situation - I'd say min. 4GB video RAM, but others would say 8GB. Depends what screen resolution she runs at......

Also look at upgrading her PC to 16GB RAM, things just tick along better. :)