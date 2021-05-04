Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsDesktop computingStreaming music corrupting

xpd

xpd

Trash bandit
11999 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

#284608 4-May-2021 10:30
Send private message

As some of you know, I run a music stream 24/7, which overall is ticking along happily, however I have hit an odd issue.

 

The music is originally Protracker/Soundtracker modules from my Amiga days, I fire these up into VLC and use its convert option to save the modules as MP3. Occasionally one track will get "stuck" and stuff things up, so I remove it and continue on with the conversions.

 

Now, I can play back these converted files quite happily with any MP3 player out there with no issues.

 

Thing is, a small percentage sound corrupted when streaming - if I log into the "server" (Win 10 Pro) doing the streaming, and check the audio, its perfectly fine. But when listening to the stream, its corrupted.

 

I've just been removing these tracks from the playlist as I hear them, but its frustrating because I never know which ones will do this......

 

Any ideas ?

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

Website - Photo Gallery - Instagram

 

 

Create new topic

xpd

xpd

Trash bandit
11999 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2701633 4-May-2021 12:14
Send private message

Found a single post on the Shoutcast forums that had someone with similar issue.... trying their fix of updating sound drivers.




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

Website - Photo Gallery - Instagram

 

 

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: LastPass securely stores your passwords and other personal data.

xpd

xpd

Trash bandit
11999 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2714367 28-May-2021 10:18
Send private message

Whoops forgot to update.

 

But still no go, just certain MP3's playback corrupted over the stream. Weird.... will keep searching for a fix.

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

Website - Photo Gallery - Instagram

 

 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Samsung Introducing Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Samsung Unveils Health Innovations with Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Google Bringing First Cloud Region to Aotearoa New Zealand
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:51

ANZ To Move to FIS Modern Banking Platform
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:28

GoPro Hero10 Black Review
Posted 8-Aug-2022 17:41

Amazon to Acquire iRobot
Posted 6-Aug-2022 11:41

Samsung x LIFE Picture Collection Brings Iconic Moments in History to The Frame
Posted 4-Aug-2022 17:04

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Phishing for New Bait on Social Media
Posted 4-Aug-2022 16:50

Microsoft Announces New Solutions for Threat Intelligence and Attack Surface Management
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:54

Seagate Addresses Hyperscale Workloads with Enterprise-Class Nytro SSDs
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:50

Visa Launching Eco-friendly Payment Solutions in New Zealand
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:48

NCR Delivers Services to Run Bank of New Zealand ATM Network
Posted 30-Jul-2022 11:06

New HP Portfolio Supports New Era of Hybrid Work
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:14

Harman Kardon Launches Citation MultiBeam 1100 Soundbar
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:10

Nanogirl Labs Launches Creator Project
Posted 28-Jul-2022 17:05








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 