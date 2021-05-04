As some of you know, I run a music stream 24/7, which overall is ticking along happily, however I have hit an odd issue.

The music is originally Protracker/Soundtracker modules from my Amiga days, I fire these up into VLC and use its convert option to save the modules as MP3. Occasionally one track will get "stuck" and stuff things up, so I remove it and continue on with the conversions.

Now, I can play back these converted files quite happily with any MP3 player out there with no issues.

Thing is, a small percentage sound corrupted when streaming - if I log into the "server" (Win 10 Pro) doing the streaming, and check the audio, its perfectly fine. But when listening to the stream, its corrupted.

I've just been removing these tracks from the playlist as I hear them, but its frustrating because I never know which ones will do this......

Any ideas ?