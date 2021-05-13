jonathan18:

My work wants to set up a couple of small offices with basic systems for MS Teams/use as collective work spaces. They’ll each have two computers (two different networks for security reasons) and two screens - I’m looking for ideas and recommendations for suitable screens for this purpose.



Both computers need to connect to both screens so the user can select either dual screens for a single computer or one of each - this was easily achievable with another set-up I helped with as we used TVs, (just a matter of the user selecting the appropriate HDMI input).



In this case I had thought larger computer monitors were a better option, as we don’t need huge screens (probably 32”) and it’ll also make the UE easier (screens will turn on/off automatically, no need for TV remote etc). Plus the resolution of small TVs is normally crud...



Questions:

* would people recommend we use monitors or small TVs in this situation?

* if monitors, can we easily achieve seamless switching of each computer between the two screens? (eg, if we had the first computer using the DP inputs of both screens, and the second using HDMI inputs, what would be the easiest way for a user to switch which screen(s) the computers are outputting to?)

* are there any (not too costly) 32” screens that people would recommend? Curved is not a goer given the space/purpose, and really looking for ones that have fully adjustable stands.



Cheers and thanks.