Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsDesktop computingScreen recommendations for small collective use spaces (Teams etc)
jonathan18

6205 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

#285725 13-May-2021 13:02
Send private message

My work wants to set up a couple of small offices with basic systems for MS Teams/use as collective work spaces. They’ll each have two computers (two different networks for security reasons) and two screens - I’m looking for ideas and recommendations for suitable screens for this purpose.

Both computers need to connect to both screens so the user can select either dual screens for a single computer or one of each - this was easily achievable with another set-up I helped with as we used TVs, (just a matter of the user selecting the appropriate HDMI input).

In this case I had thought larger computer monitors were a better option, as we don’t need huge screens (probably 32”) and it’ll also make the UE easier (screens will turn on/off automatically, no need for TV remote etc). Plus the resolution of small TVs is normally crud...

Questions:
* would people recommend we use monitors or small TVs in this situation?
* if monitors, can we easily achieve seamless switching of each computer between the two screens? (eg, if we had the first computer using the DP inputs of both screens, and the second using HDMI inputs, what would be the easiest way for a user to switch which screen(s) the computers are outputting to?)
* are there any (not too costly) 32” screens that people would recommend? Curved is not a goer given the space/purpose, and really looking for ones that have fully adjustable stands.

Cheers and thanks.

Create new topic
nzkc
1068 posts

Uber Geek


  #2706980 13-May-2021 13:39
Send private message

Most monitors do not have built in speakers. You'll need to either find one that does (obviously) or provide external speakers/headsets.

 

"Small collective use spaces" to me sounds like a little calling booth or something. If its that a small(er) screen wont matter at all. Nor the resolution as webcams arent typically great resolution/quality anyway.  If however; its more of meeting room for say 4 to 6 people I'd go with something bigger. This is typically where people use TVs too.

 

Depending on your budget there are devices that can help with meeting setup for microphones, sound etc that are worth investigating.

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Norton Secure VPN helps secure private information using bank-grade encryption when using public Wi-Fi on your PC, Mac, or mobile device.
jonathan18

6205 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2707022 13-May-2021 14:09
Send private message

Thanks for the reply; sorry, should have acknowledged how I planned to manage the audio issue if using monitors - we have spare (or can buy if they’re not adequate) speakers that’ll provide adequate audio (but headsets on-hand would be a useful addition if it’s only one person).

My biggest unknown is understanding the easiest way people will have switching between screens if using monitors - any tips on how this would be best managed?

The spaces are previously small individual offices - they’ll have space for two or three people, and yeah decent resolution is important as they’ll be for more than just video - eg, used to show/edit/collaborate on an Office doc.

Given the size of the rooms and closeness/similar distance of all participants to the webcam I believe that the built-in mic will be ok; I’ve purchased a Jabra Speak 510 for the another space with a similar setup, based off advice in another GZ thread, and that’s ideal for that situation, but that’s a much larger space.

jonathan18

6205 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2707349 14-May-2021 08:46
Send private message

A bump for a new morning!

At this point I’m still siding of going with monitors - but the big unknown for me is whether there’s an easy and full-proof way to switch between inputs on monitors - ideally as close as easy as switching inputs on a TV, and also without needing additional software or hardware such as a switch (not possible given the secure nature of one of the networks).

I note my screens here at work have an ‘auto-switch input’ setting - would that be adequate for this situation, where the user need to be able to switch between inputs whenever they need to?

Thanks.



nzkc
1068 posts

Uber Geek


  #2707361 14-May-2021 09:16
Send private message

So you want two PCs both hooked up to two screens (so a dual screen set up) right?

I think you're going to get a few annoyances.  Certainly my monitor allows for input switching and there are menu control buttons along the bottom for this.  They're a bit fiddly and I wouldn't want to be using them often.  And then you're asking users to do that twice (one for each monitor).  You run the risk of someone leaving monitor A connected to PC A and monitor B connected to PC B and all the confusion that will come with that.

 

Perhaps some kind of HDMI switch boxes would be better.  Something like these: https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/ADPPRM1033/Promate-SWITCH-HDMI-2-in-1-HDMI20-Splitter-High-De?qr=GShopping&gclid=CjwKCAjwnPOEBhA0EiwA609RedZYcOo-GA1qIQRrcJN9D6jYR3Xwlgrm5g3PzOTf-p3mg2n3tmJC1xoCehIQAvD_BwE

 

You're still going to need two of them and have your users switch both.

 

And we haven't addressed keyboard/mouse/etc yet. Most KVM systems only support one monitor. A quick google suggests ones that support multiple monitors gets expensive very quickly!

nzkc
1068 posts

Uber Geek


  #2707363 14-May-2021 09:17
Send private message

This one on Amazon looks like it might suit your needs and doesnt break the bank: https://www.amazon.com/Monitor-Support-Wireless-Keyboard-Adapter/dp/B07ZYJD11D/ref=as_li_ss_tl?dchild=1&keywords=KVM+switches+for+dual+&+multiple+monitors&qid=1604996849&s=industrial&sr=1-1&linkCode=sl1&tag=growmedia-20&linkId=404fbda6be79990556ca4aea3f583175&language=en_US

jonathan18

6205 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2707370 14-May-2021 09:34
Send private message

Thanks for all the further advice - what you’re helping me come to terms with is acknowledging it does seem like it’s going to get overly complex! Apparently we can use physical switches on our network, but it’s going to add both to the set-up cost and end user confusion. Given how much people are used to switching inputs on a TV remote, TVs rather than monitors are looking more attractive now.

32” TV screens obviously top out at 1080 - I think this’ll be adequate for our purposes even though people will be relatively close. The stands aren’t normally adjustable and often have wide feet, so adding a bog-standard height-adjustable aftermarket stand will sort that out - I’ll just have to check that the TV we go with has VESA mounts (not mentioned on Panasonic’s site for the model I was looking it).

For our current systems we are using the Logitech keyboard/mouse pack that provides for switching between up to three computers (switch on the keyboard and mouse) - works perfectly on one, but having problems getting it working on another (can’t install any software on the classified system which would probably solve the problem).

Any other things I need to be wary of/should look for?

Thanks again.

gbwelly
1144 posts

Uber Geek


  #2707533 14-May-2021 13:31
Send private message

jonathan18:
Any other things I need to be wary of/should look for?

 

Will the end users be logging into these, or will they automatically log in with a meeting room account?

 

There will be a lot of tradeoffs with either option. Even using a Teams Room System there are compromises.

 

 

 

 

 

 







Create new topic





News and reviews »

OPPO Launches ColorOS 13 Global Version
Posted 19-Aug-2022 11:30

GoTo Launches IT Helpdesk Functionality Within GoTo Connect
Posted 18-Aug-2022 16:55

HP on Track With Recycling Program
Posted 18-Aug-2022 16:51

Belkin Screenforce Tempered Glass Screen Protector and Bumper - Apple Watch
Posted 15-Aug-2022 17:20

Samsung Introducing Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Samsung Unveils Health Innovations with Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Google Bringing First Cloud Region to Aotearoa New Zealand
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:51

ANZ To Move to FIS Modern Banking Platform
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:28

GoPro Hero10 Black Review
Posted 8-Aug-2022 17:41

Amazon to Acquire iRobot
Posted 6-Aug-2022 11:41

Samsung x LIFE Picture Collection Brings Iconic Moments in History to The Frame
Posted 4-Aug-2022 17:04

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Phishing for New Bait on Social Media
Posted 4-Aug-2022 16:50

Microsoft Announces New Solutions for Threat Intelligence and Attack Surface Management
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:54

Seagate Addresses Hyperscale Workloads with Enterprise-Class Nytro SSDs
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:50

Visa Launching Eco-friendly Payment Solutions in New Zealand
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:48








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Backblaze unlimited backup



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 