ForumsDesktop computingFirefox updates play havoc with customisations
FineWine

2315 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Nurse (R)
Lifetime subscriber

#286057 2-Jun-2021 17:01
Firefox 89 (macOS) was released today. Quite the UI update/change

 

I have been using Firefox since it’s inception mainly because of its customisability and at one stage even had an Add-on in their store. I still heavily customise the UI mainly the tabs location to below the Personal toolbar but lots of other tweaks using my own code and code by https://github.com/Aris-t2/CustomCSSforFx

 

Well today’s update played right havoc with things so spent a few merry hours chasing things down and rewriting. Have got it looking 98% the way I like it. 

 

urgent emails and calls off to friends and relatives not to update to new version till I get there 😃

 

Fun and games




iMac 27" [14.2] (late 2013), Airport Time Capsule 5th gen, iPhone13 x 2, iPad6, iPad Mini5, Spark Smart Modem 1st Gen

 

Panasonic TV Viera TH-L50E6Z, Panasonic Blu-ray PVR DMR-BWT835, Yamaha AVR RX-V1085 [6.1 Surround Speaker System], Apple TV 4k 64Gb (2nd gen)

 

Kia Sportage EX (2019), Mazda Demio (2001)

The difficult we can do immediately. The impossible takes a bit longer. But Miracles you will have to wait for.

michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
10947 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2717387 2-Jun-2021 17:39
It is a subtle change for me but I actually really like it. I use Firefox on all my devices and noticed they all got an update.




Delorean
369 posts

Ultimate Geek

ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2717415 2-Jun-2021 19:39
michaelmurfy:

 

It is a subtle change for me but I actually really like it. I use Firefox on all my devices and noticed they all got an update.

 

 

I used to use firefox, however found it was clunky until the quantum one was released. 

 

do you use it in preference over chrome? 

gbwelly
1136 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2717417 2-Jun-2021 19:46
No so worried about the layout, but the whole thing requires me to wear sunglasses now. Even the favicons on a new tab are shrunken to allow more white around them. I didn't select the option to pick a theme, maybe I will find something less likely to burn my retinas in there.









michaelmurfy
/dev/ttys0
10947 posts

Uber Geek

Moderator
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2717500 3-Jun-2021 00:32
Delorean: I used to use firefox, however found it was clunky until the quantum one was released. 

 

do you use it in preference over chrome? 

 

From a privacy point of view Firefox is much better than Chrome. Also Facebook sandboxing is awesome.

 

I find it just as fast as Chrome these days and actually less of a memory hog. I actually really dislike Chrome since switching browsers a few years back to Firefox.




rb99
2379 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2717535 3-Jun-2021 09:28
I just like that in dark mode (or whatever it is) my dropdown list of sites is now also dark.




rb99

FineWine

2315 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Nurse (R)
Lifetime subscriber

  #2717748 3-Jun-2021 16:15
Following more tweaking I have now got my FF89 browser back to the way I/we like it.

 

 

I use https://github.com/Aris-t2/CustomCSSforFx code package to get the Tabs down to just above body of page content, alter text & close button. Also for all the icons, plus a few other little things.

 

My own code places the favicon above centre of the bookmark text. It also rotates on hover and the text changes red on a green background.

 

My biggest problem with all of this has been finding the ID's and correct expressions for each alteration I wish to do

 

eg:

 

/*******************************************/
/* Change the appearance of toolbar bookmark hover text */
/********************************************/

 

#PersonalToolbar toolbarbutton.bookmark-item:hover .toolbarbutton-text {
  background-image: none !important;
  background-color:#8bdd58 !important;
  border-radius: 4px; !important;
  font-weight: bold; !important;

 

So if anybody knows a bit more than I do there are a few more tweaks I would like to do.

 

eg: I would like to change the text colour of the popup url property when on hover.

 

Cheers

 

 




iMac 27" [14.2] (late 2013), Airport Time Capsule 5th gen, iPhone13 x 2, iPad6, iPad Mini5, Spark Smart Modem 1st Gen

 

Panasonic TV Viera TH-L50E6Z, Panasonic Blu-ray PVR DMR-BWT835, Yamaha AVR RX-V1085 [6.1 Surround Speaker System], Apple TV 4k 64Gb (2nd gen)

 

Kia Sportage EX (2019), Mazda Demio (2001)

The difficult we can do immediately. The impossible takes a bit longer. But Miracles you will have to wait for.

Jase2985
11512 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2718259 4-Jun-2021 13:22
i hate how they keep moving things around in the UI and not giving people an easy way to customize them themselves.



gbwelly
1136 posts

Uber Geek

Subscriber

  #2718302 4-Jun-2021 14:04
Setting both of these on the about:config page to false got me 90% of the way back to the previously perfectly alright UI that didn't need to be changed anyway because it was fiiiine:

 

browser.proton.contextmenus.enabled
browser.proton.enabled

 

 







Jase2985
11512 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2718475 4-Jun-2021 21:53
gbwelly:

 

Setting both of these on the about:config page to false got me 90% of the way back to the previously perfectly alright UI that didn't need to be changed anyway because it was fiiiine:

 

browser.proton.contextmenus.enabled
browser.proton.enabled

 

 

 

 

nice thats looks better

 

 

FineWine

2315 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Nurse (R)
Lifetime subscriber

  #2718545 5-Jun-2021 10:59
gbwelly:

 

Setting both of these on the about:config page to false got me 90% of the way back to the previously perfectly alright UI that didn't need to be changed anyway because it was fiiiine:

 

browser.proton.contextmenus.enabled
browser.proton.enabled

 

Thanks for that. I am an icon man. It is a pity they got rid of full browser UI theme which included all menu's etc.




iMac 27" [14.2] (late 2013), Airport Time Capsule 5th gen, iPhone13 x 2, iPad6, iPad Mini5, Spark Smart Modem 1st Gen

 

Panasonic TV Viera TH-L50E6Z, Panasonic Blu-ray PVR DMR-BWT835, Yamaha AVR RX-V1085 [6.1 Surround Speaker System], Apple TV 4k 64Gb (2nd gen)

 

Kia Sportage EX (2019), Mazda Demio (2001)

The difficult we can do immediately. The impossible takes a bit longer. But Miracles you will have to wait for.

ANglEAUT
1676 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted

  #2718649 5-Jun-2021 13:09
I swear the colours for the multi-containers has also shifted to the top & gotten thinner. Much harder to identify the container tab type now. If maximised, I am now forced to look at the very edge of my screen.

 

 




Noig
398 posts

Ultimate Geek

Lifetime subscriber

  #2718862 6-Jun-2021 08:49
See here for solutions. Well worth it.

