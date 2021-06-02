Firefox 89 (macOS) was released today. Quite the UI update/change

I have been using Firefox since it’s inception mainly because of its customisability and at one stage even had an Add-on in their store. I still heavily customise the UI mainly the tabs location to below the Personal toolbar but lots of other tweaks using my own code and code by https://github.com/Aris-t2/CustomCSSforFx

Well today’s update played right havoc with things so spent a few merry hours chasing things down and rewriting. Have got it looking 98% the way I like it.





urgent emails and calls off to friends and relatives not to update to new version till I get there 😃

Fun and games