Maybe this will help:

In an AC circuit, power and VA mean the same thing only when there is no reactance . Reactance is introduced when a circuit contains an inductor or capacitor . Because most AC circuits contain reactance, the VA figure is greater than the actual dissipated or delivered power in watts. This can cause confusion in specifications for power supplies. For example, a supply might be rated at 600 VA. This does not mean it can deliver 600 watts, unless the equipment is reactance-free. In real life, the true wattage rating of a power supply is 1/2 to 2/3 of the VA rating.

When purchasing a power source such as an uninterruptible power supply ( UPS ) for use with electronic equipment (including computers, monitors, and other peripherals), be sure the VA specifications for the equipment are used when determining the minimum ratings for the power supply. The VA figure is nominally 1.67 times (167 percent of) the power consumption in watts. Alternatively, you can multiply the VA rating of the power supply by 0.6 (60 percent) to get a good idea of its power-delivering capability in watts.

Think of watts as DC power and VA as AC. For some things they will be essentially the same. With a wall wart or other adapter or power supply, VA refers to the power being drawn from the source, while watts refers to the power available to the device. Wherever you see VA mentioned, use that as your power figure. Otherwise use the watts one.

(If you are feeding any of your devices directly with DC from the UPS, the watt figure applies. If you are supplying mains voltage to anything, use the VA one.

(I have a Constant Vigil Sentry Lite that supplies DC to my router and ATA. You can order it with any voltages you need but it probably wouldn't have enough capacity for your requirements. It is a great little unit though and works well for me.)