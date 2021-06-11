I'm after a small UPS to put in my 9RU network cabinet which still has a bit of room left in the bottom. The idea being to keep providing power for Internet and security cameras for 20-30 min.
It would be to power:
- ONT
- Router
- 500W PoE switch (but unlikely to ever need to supply more than 100 watts to PoE devices)
- TV multiplexer
- Ring video door bell
- Cabinet cooling fans
Most of the devices use DC adapters, but I'm a little confused when working out my power requirements (and the difference between watts and VA never made sense to me).
With the DC adapters the input wattage (V x A) always seems a lot higher than the output wattage. Which one do I use when working out how much power I need?
A UPS with network connectivity would be ideal, but not essential if it will add too much cost.
What brand would most people recommend (without breaking the bank).
Thanks