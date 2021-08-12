Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsDesktop computingAMD Radeon RX 6600 XT launch - near-ish MSRP
Qazzy03

21 posts

Geek


#289094 12-Aug-2021 07:30
Send private message

I woke up this morning and checked on how much the AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT was launching for.

 

Was actually surprised the base models near the USD MSRP price point after convertion, GST and shipping/mark up.

 

PB Tech has the Sapphire Pulse (reference model) at  $639 NZD and going up.

 

Playtech and Might Ape had nothing at time of searching.

 

Computer lounge had a XFX Speedster Quik 3 fan model at $699 NZD which came with a manafacture 3 year warranty.

 

So i ordered that this morning.

 

I know the 6600 XT is not great value and reviews have been 'meh' - Gamers Nexus.

 

However i am still running a 2GB 960 GTX and the performance at 1080p low, all settings at low/off is struggling hard.

 

So impluse buy for me because GPU prices, shortages and Eth mining have made 2021 a roller coaster.

 

I wanted to get a RTX 3060 or 3060 TI for DLSS but prices were above what i wanted to spend on a mid range GPU. 

 

Anyway if anyone else like me was waiting for a GPU upgrade in the $600-$700 band this could be something to look into.

 

 

 

Link to a ton of reviews https://videocardz.com/114792/amd-radeon-rx-6600-xt-review-roundup

 

 

 

 

 

 

Create new topic

xpd

xpd
Trash bandit
12007 posts

Uber Geek

Retired Mod
ID Verified
Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2758975 12-Aug-2021 11:21
Send private message

Ars said pretty much avoid...

 

 

 

https://arstechnica.com/gadgets/2021/08/amd-rx-6600xt-review-a-sad-trombone-noise-of-a-379-2021-gpu/

 

 




       Gavin / xpd / FastRaccoon

 

Website - Photo Gallery - Instagram

 

 

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Shop Mighty Ape for electronics, games, computers books and more.
Dairyxox
1590 posts

Uber Geek


  #2759022 12-Aug-2021 13:04
Send private message

Congrats, seems like a great graphics card for the price in 2021.

 

RTX 2070 levels of performance for the most part, and the price isn't 250% MSRP/RRP.

sibrit
1 post

Wannabe Geek


  #2778456 14-Sep-2021 20:37
Send private message

If you paid < $800 for a 6600 XT, you got a good deal. PBTech now sell the Sapphire Gaming OC version for $819. Much like the housing market here, GPU prices don't usually reflect the actual worth of the card, just what someone is willing to pay for it.

 

Performance wise, I hear it's good for 1080, but usually sites say to get the 3060 Ti instead. Sure... If you're in the USA. I don't know if the extra grunt is worth spending another $200 here. You're certainly not getting 25% better FPS.

 

I was fortunate to pick up an RX 580 before COVID-19 happened, as a replacement for my venerable RX 480. Turns out I can run both in a dual card configuration, which let me hit a reasonable 8300 on 3DMark Time Bandit.

 

But can I justify spending $800 on a new 6600 XT to hit that magic 10k GPU score? Not at the moment, although playing Icarus at 20~30 FPS on medium is kinda horrible. :(

 

 



Qazzy03

21 posts

Geek


  #2778790 15-Sep-2021 14:41
Send private message

I have been pretty happy with 6600xt.

 

I checked today CL and see it has gone from $699 to $819 because 'reasons'.

 

I only have dual 1080p monitors and the main is only rated for 75hz, i really need to upgrade it.

 

But the card has handled everything i have tossed at it so far.

 

I managed to finish FF15 finally as the frame rate was now playable.

 

It stayed at a rock solid 120fps most of the game and used up to 6.5gb of memory.

 

Definetly a big jump from what i had, but i wouldnt pay current price for it tbh.

Create new topic





News and reviews »

GoTo Launches IT Helpdesk Functionality Within GoTo Connect
Posted 18-Aug-2022 16:55

HP on Track With Recycling Program
Posted 18-Aug-2022 16:51

Belkin Screenforce Tempered Glass Screen Protector and Bumper - Apple Watch
Posted 15-Aug-2022 17:20

Samsung Introducing Galaxy Z Flip4 and Galaxy Z Fold4
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Samsung Unveils Health Innovations with Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro
Posted 11-Aug-2022 01:00

Google Bringing First Cloud Region to Aotearoa New Zealand
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:51

ANZ To Move to FIS Modern Banking Platform
Posted 10-Aug-2022 08:28

GoPro Hero10 Black Review
Posted 8-Aug-2022 17:41

Amazon to Acquire iRobot
Posted 6-Aug-2022 11:41

Samsung x LIFE Picture Collection Brings Iconic Moments in History to The Frame
Posted 4-Aug-2022 17:04

Norton Consumer Cyber Safety Pulse Report: Phishing for New Bait on Social Media
Posted 4-Aug-2022 16:50

Microsoft Announces New Solutions for Threat Intelligence and Attack Surface Management
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:54

Seagate Addresses Hyperscale Workloads with Enterprise-Class Nytro SSDs
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:50

Visa Launching Eco-friendly Payment Solutions in New Zealand
Posted 3-Aug-2022 21:48

NCR Delivers Services to Run Bank of New Zealand ATM Network
Posted 30-Jul-2022 11:06








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.

RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone BI dashboard
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 