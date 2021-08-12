I woke up this morning and checked on how much the AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT was launching for.

Was actually surprised the base models near the USD MSRP price point after convertion, GST and shipping/mark up.

PB Tech has the Sapphire Pulse (reference model) at $639 NZD and going up.

Playtech and Might Ape had nothing at time of searching.

Computer lounge had a XFX Speedster Quik 3 fan model at $699 NZD which came with a manafacture 3 year warranty.

So i ordered that this morning.

I know the 6600 XT is not great value and reviews have been 'meh' - Gamers Nexus.

However i am still running a 2GB 960 GTX and the performance at 1080p low, all settings at low/off is struggling hard.

So impluse buy for me because GPU prices, shortages and Eth mining have made 2021 a roller coaster.

I wanted to get a RTX 3060 or 3060 TI for DLSS but prices were above what i wanted to spend on a mid range GPU.

Anyway if anyone else like me was waiting for a GPU upgrade in the $600-$700 band this could be something to look into.

Link to a ton of reviews https://videocardz.com/114792/amd-radeon-rx-6600-xt-review-roundup