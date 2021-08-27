As above, WD may be sneaking in lower spec models without updating model numbers (or they were) -
https://arstechnica.com/gadgets/2021/08/silent-changes-to-western-digitals-budget-ssd-may-lower-speeds-by-up-to-50/
Have a look at this video:
I've personally got 2x SSD's (the same ones in the video) that are totally different drives (one being about 30% slower from benchmarks) despite both being the same capacity and coming from the same place at the same time. With the component shortages currently I suspect that companies will be swapping out components more.
Interesting, just goes to show (again) what companies can get away with. You'd think their reputation would be important to them, but apparently not.
rb99:
When you're one of a few, you can afford to be a b****** to your customers pretty much.
rb99:
Followed by -
https://arstechnica.com/gadgets/2021/08/samsung-seemingly-caught-swapping-components-in-its-970-evo-plus-ssds/
Damn you Samsung!
Ugh at this point you can only really trust Sabrent and Toshiba/Kioxia to NOT swap components.
Didn't I see something about WD buying Kioxia...
rb99:
https://www.reuters.com/technology/western-digital-advanced-talks-merge-with-japans-kioxia-holdings-wsj-2021-08-25/
Unfortunately yes.
I hope this doesn't go through.
Looks like it might be a trend : https://www.extremetech.com/computing/326377-samsung-is-the-latest-ssd-manufacturer-cheating-its-customers
Samsung might be in the clear.
According to this thread apparently they're using the 980 controller on the later model 970 Evo Plus drives, and that's responsible for the changes noticed.
Unless huge writes over 100GB+ are carried out in one hit on the 1TB drives, then the speeds won't drop, and I think that not too many people will be writing that amount of data in one sitting. Write speeds below the cache exhaustion are actually faster with the new controller.
The links also contained in that thread are worth reading up on for some more background info.
I think they could have changed the model name/number to reflect these later changes, but I don't think they're actively trying to deceive anyone, unlike WD it seems.
apparently this sort of thing is happening across a range of industries. Supply line issues meaning they can't get the normal components they would use. So they find a substitute. Sometime that just means using a different brand of capacitor. But often it means swapping out for an inferior component and re-engineering around it. In theory this should mean giving it a different model/name but in reality they aren't.
Varkk:
apparently this sort of thing is happening across a range of industries. ...
Its been happening for a long time.
Some Monitors may get many very good online reveiws, but over time the actual panel used might be lower & lower quality. I had that happen
with the first LCD monitor I bought , a friend even commented how bad it looked ( he had the earlier production run with the good panels)