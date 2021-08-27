Samsung might be in the clear.



According to this thread apparently they're using the 980 controller on the later model 970 Evo Plus drives, and that's responsible for the changes noticed.



Unless huge writes over 100GB+ are carried out in one hit on the 1TB drives, then the speeds won't drop, and I think that not too many people will be writing that amount of data in one sitting. Write speeds below the cache exhaustion are actually faster with the new controller.



The links also contained in that thread are worth reading up on for some more background info.

I think they could have changed the model name/number to reflect these later changes, but I don't think they're actively trying to deceive anyone, unlike WD it seems.