I have a pension plan with a UK company.

As part of determining my options, they are using Lloyds Banking Group to send and receive secure messages to/from the UK Company.

After setting up a passphrase I could read the intended email.

Now I have received another email from what looks like the same sender and it has 2 attachments. There is no message in the body of the email.

One has .txt file called version.txt which simply has the contents 'Version: 1'.

The second has a .pgp file called message.pgp.

Opening the pgp file in notepad it starts:

-----BEGIN PGP MESSAGE-----

Version: PGP Universal 3.4.2 (Build 10531)

Then presumably the coded message (949 characters) and finally

-----END PGP MESSAGE-----

I have downloaded gpg4win and it wants me to follow these instructions:

Get started – your next steps:

I need to do Step 3.

But before I continue.

Would the message contents be embedded in the .pgp file or is the .pgp file to be used for another purpose?