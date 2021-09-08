Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsDesktop computingHelp: headset mic has suddenly gone quiet
duckDecoy

#289491 8-Sep-2021 20:28
I have a HyperX headset, connects to my laptop via a USB.

 

Today all of a sudden my son was playing a game and the mic seemed to stop working.  But it hasn't stopped completely.  If I ring the Skype echo test service, or do a voice recording, I can hear my voice at an incredibly low volume.

 

I have tried turning the mic up using the button on the headset controller but it makes no difference.

 

If I heard nothing i would assume it was broken, but the fact it can hear a tiny amount makes me wonder if something else has gone wrong.

 

Anyone have any ideas?  Can a mic break 90% so it registers a tiny amount of sound? 

 

All help appreciated.  Im not techy but can follow instructions.

Oblivian
  #2774905 8-Sep-2021 20:36
Is the default MIC still actually the headset..

 

I had one this week get a windows driver update for the generic Intel Array Mic doing similar. Was real quiet like they were 20ft away. Change to the HP ones, Realtek drivers reset, Boom. Could hear the wind outside etc.

 

Unlikely to be the case for a USB one, but do check the default hasn't changed to something onboard the laptop (microphone privacy access is another gotcha)

xpd

  #2774967 8-Sep-2021 21:02
Does it have custom software ?

 

My Logitech started going really quiet few months ago, found its their crappy "new and improved" software that causes it. Removed it and went back to original software and works perfectly again.

 

 




Batman
Mad Scientist
  #2774970 8-Sep-2021 21:12
my son had this issue, different equipment, nothing worked, then we restarted the windows and everything was fine




duckDecoy

  #2774973 8-Sep-2021 21:24
Oblivian:

 

Is the default MIC still actually the headset..

 

I had one this week get a windows driver update for the generic Intel Array Mic doing similar. Was real quiet like they were 20ft away. Change to the HP ones, Realtek drivers reset, Boom. Could hear the wind outside etc.

 

Unlikely to be the case for a USB one, but do check the default hasn't changed to something onboard the laptop (microphone privacy access is another gotcha)

 

 

Yes, it seems to be the default

duckDecoy

  #2774974 8-Sep-2021 21:25
xpd:

 

Does it have custom software ?

 

My Logitech started going really quiet few months ago, found its their crappy "new and improved" software that causes it. Removed it and went back to original software and works perfectly again.

 

 

Not that I know of.  I hit the windows start menu and typed in hyperx and nothing came up, so I assume not (but I'm not techy)

duckDecoy

  #2774975 8-Sep-2021 21:26
Batman:

 

my son had this issue, different equipment, nothing worked, then we restarted the windows and everything was fine

 

 

First thing we tried lol.  Didn't help

duckDecoy

  #2775038 9-Sep-2021 07:23
Some strange observations

If I hit the windows volume adjuster, it makes a ‘ting’ at the normal volume. I can hear YouTube videos just fine.

If I call the Skype testing service her voice is very quiet, almost inaudible. And the recorded voice message I make is very quiet

If I call someone on WhatsApp they can hear me but they are incredibly quiet

If I do a voice recording my voice is very quiet

It’s seems so odd it works sometimes and not others



duckDecoy

  #2775040 9-Sep-2021 07:39
And this morning YouTube is now garbled.  And oddly works loudly sometimes, but normally is garbled.

Dynamic
  #2775042 9-Sep-2021 07:46
How does it work on a different computer?  This should confirm if it's a hardware issue vs software.




trig42
  #2775107 9-Sep-2021 09:55
Yes, as above, I'd check on another computer if possible.

 

Audio drivers for your PC might be an issue as well - check the PC manufacturers website for new Audio Drivers (Possible Windows did an update that broke the Audio).

 

 

 

Check the Volume mixer as well to see that something isn't turned way down.

duckDecoy

  #2775633 9-Sep-2021 19:02
I contacted HyperX and was told that its plug and play so uses windows drivers.

 

Later on I will try and uninstall the windows driver and let it reinstall it and see if that fixes the problem.

 

Haven't yet found another PC i can try the headset on (Level 4), but my partner's ibook should free up later so I will try it there

SpartanVXL
  #2775655 9-Sep-2021 19:57
Kingston HyperX headset? Using the 7.1 usb dac with single trrc 3.5mm input?

Those headsets are unusual in that they have no drivers except plug and play. All of their features are contained in that dac module and cannot be software controlled as far as I can tell.

The usual culprit is checking the physical mic switch is fully on and/or spam clicking the mic volume button to increase, you can’t control mic levels via control panel as it can’t be moved at all and won’t show you what levels it’s at.

Otherwise since you’ve mentioned skype issues, there is a windows setting to lower volumes when using communication software. It’s in the old sound control panel under communications tab.

If it’s still not working try a different USB slot to get it to setup again. Otherwise unplug the 3.5mm trrs and get a splitter so you can plug it into headphone/mic inputs on another sound device eg. onboard realtek sound card or other.

Maybe check to see if it’s fully plugged in? From what I remember it’s a fairly stiff 3.5mm input. Might need to twist it a bit ir hear it click in.

