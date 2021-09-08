I have a HyperX headset, connects to my laptop via a USB.

Today all of a sudden my son was playing a game and the mic seemed to stop working. But it hasn't stopped completely. If I ring the Skype echo test service, or do a voice recording, I can hear my voice at an incredibly low volume.

I have tried turning the mic up using the button on the headset controller but it makes no difference.

If I heard nothing i would assume it was broken, but the fact it can hear a tiny amount makes me wonder if something else has gone wrong.

Anyone have any ideas? Can a mic break 90% so it registers a tiny amount of sound?

All help appreciated. Im not techy but can follow instructions.