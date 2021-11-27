Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
xpd

xpd

#290681 27-Nov-2021 18:54
This has been happening to me for probably a couple years now but I never used Amazon much so didnt bother me.... but now I have PrimeVideo, I need to get it sorted....

 

Basically, I seem to be able to log into Amazon, use it etc, then later down the track I try using an Amazon service again, and I get told wrong name/password. Re-enter the account details, and same thing.... eventually I perform a password reset and away I go again. 

 

Last night, I tried logging into Amazon using a new computer, prompted for same thing.... had to reset password to be able to get in. But this stopped any other PC I had logged into, from being able to log in - so wife wants to watch Prime and gets told wrong password - give her the new password, nope, still same thing. 

 

So now all my services are unavailable again until I reset the password......

 

Anyone know why Amazon does this ??

 

 




SpartanVXL
  #2820304 27-Nov-2021 19:10
This is…not standard. I’ve never had to reset password just to login to new devices.

But other devices getting logged out, this is normal since you’ve just reset to a new password.

SpartanVXL
  #2820340 27-Nov-2021 21:08
SpartanVXL: This is…not standard. I’ve never had to reset password just to login to new devices.

But other devices getting logged out, this is normal since you’ve just reset to a new password.


Edit button has disappeared on me. Looking online it seems at least a few others have had the same issue. Either a combination or one of the following:

Unsupported characters - pretty sure they accept most but try a simple password to test.
Issue with email address - not sure if certain providers/domains have issues or not or if multiple accounts can end up registered to same address.
Security measure put in place by amazon - this is unusual but can happen(?), need to call Amazon to sort out.

If it can’t be worked out might have to give em a ring, if they have a line here I’m not sure.

mrdrifter
  #2820406 28-Nov-2021 07:49
Do you happen to have both an Amazon account and an AWS account on the same email address you are trying to log in with?

If so you would think they are separate, but I can confirm they are got and mine have got tangled up a couple of times either at the account or MFA level and I've had to contact support, they usually call me back within about 15 minutes and get things sorted.



MurrayM
  #2820857 29-Nov-2021 08:50
mrdrifter: Do you happen to have both an Amazon account and an AWS account on the same email address you are trying to log in with?

If so you would think they are separate, but I can confirm they are got and mine have got tangled up a couple of times either at the account or MFA level and I've had to contact support, they usually call me back within about 15 minutes and get things sorted.

 

This might explain why I often have trouble with my Amazon and AWS logins. Thanks for the heads-up!

