This has been happening to me for probably a couple years now but I never used Amazon much so didnt bother me.... but now I have PrimeVideo, I need to get it sorted....

Basically, I seem to be able to log into Amazon, use it etc, then later down the track I try using an Amazon service again, and I get told wrong name/password. Re-enter the account details, and same thing.... eventually I perform a password reset and away I go again.

Last night, I tried logging into Amazon using a new computer, prompted for same thing.... had to reset password to be able to get in. But this stopped any other PC I had logged into, from being able to log in - so wife wants to watch Prime and gets told wrong password - give her the new password, nope, still same thing.

So now all my services are unavailable again until I reset the password......

Anyone know why Amazon does this ??