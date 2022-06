My last personal build was a 939 socket. It's been in storage for well a long time.

I replaced the CMOS battery and fired it up. It kept turning off during posting and tracked down the problem to a sticking power button so it was simulating a hard power off by holding the power button in. So it goes fine.

Spec:

A8N-SLI rev 1.02, AMD Opteron 165, 2GB Ram, Lian-Li Black Aluminum Case



Is it still useful at all or should it just go in the e-recycling?