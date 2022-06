If buying new WD drives, check online to see if they do the "click every 5 seconds" trick. This is a thing that newer WD drives do, a feature called PWL = Preventive Wear Leveling. Apparently the clicks are the drives moving the lubricant around so that no track will run dry, and it is supposed to extend their lifetime significantly. Older WD SCSI drives also do this.

The sound is very annoying in a quiet room (eg bedroom). I have three new enterprise class WD drives (1 x 10 Tbyte, 2 x 18 Tbyte) on my MythTV box and they all do this. It would not be so bad if they all did it at the same moment, but it is not possible to synchronise their power on times that well. The only way to prevent the noise is to spin them down, so I now have them doing that overnight - I have written a program to move them out of my MythTV "Default" storage group at night, and to give them an "hdparm -S 12" command (60 second timeout to spin down). That gets reversed during the day so they are available for recordings at peak times.

Newer WD red drives may by now have this feature also, so it would pay to download the specific manual for any WD drive you are looking at and see if it does PWL.