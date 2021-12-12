Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
graham007






#291892 12-Dec-2021 09:57


i need a help with making a automatic formula within ms excel , if someone can please help that would be great. 

 

 

 

i have drawn what i want to do  here : below and then explained it in words . 

 

 

 

 

 

 

so basically i have two sheets, sheet 1 - main sheet ( it has lot of columns )   , and sheet 2 - type and values sheet. 

 

 

 

when am working on sheet 1 , i want to be able to drop down type ( available from sheet 2 )  on the far left  , and once i do that ,  excel grabs the corresponding values , as per its valuation table  ( on sheet 2 )  , and drops it in the respective location of sheet 1  . 

 

 

 

 

 

is this something possible. can some one make a demo sheet and give me a example ? thanks heaps :) 

 

 

 

 

Filter this topic showing only the reply marked as answer Create new topic
mentalinc






  #2830559 12-Dec-2021 10:12


Data validation - will give you the drop down box - select the range you want for 'type'

 

vlookup to then get 'value' what you need from the list.






 

 

Deamo





  #2830679 12-Dec-2021 13:42


You'd want to use the indirect function to allow for expansion of your lookup list. also using a table will help copy the formulas for you

 

 

 

Here's an example

 

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/o3cjx1n4xpacrb3bkgujl/gz_lookup.xlsx?dl=0&rlkey=mfswhm2bpae6w4omdjcdk0i5p 

graham007






  #2830680 12-Dec-2021 13:49



Thanks for the nice example . But the file runs into a issue


When I change second row product 4 to product 2 , the value changes to #name? Error


It should automatically change to value of prod 2 based on second sheet . Is this possible ?



Deamo





  #2830685 12-Dec-2021 13:57


It works for me.. what version of excel do you have?

 

I'm using version 2111 - build 14701.20226

graham007






  #2830686 12-Dec-2021 14:00



Hmmmm thank you


Mine is a office account


It says Ms excel 2013 _ 15.0.4569

Deamo





  #2830687 12-Dec-2021 14:05


ah, 2013, ok.

 

You'll need to replace the xlookup formula for the value on sheet1 to a vlookup

 

=vlookup({select the type on sheet1},{select all types & values on sheet2},2,0)

graham007






  #2830688 12-Dec-2021 14:09


 

 

Thanks for your kind response and help , can you please tell me were do i look for vlookup please 



Deamo





  #2830691 12-Dec-2021 14:51


Type it into the cell..

 

     

  1. Select cell D2 on sheet1
  2. Type =vlookup(
  3. select cell A2 on sheet1 & type a comma
  4. Drag a box around the values on sheet2
  5. type ,2,0) and press enter

 

screenshots below

 

 

 

graham007






#2830808 12-Dec-2021 15:28


wow thats quite good !! thanks heaps , m gona try it out now :) 

 

 

 

 

 

thanks a lot !!!

