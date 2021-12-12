i need a help with making a automatic formula within ms excel , if someone can please help that would be great.

i have drawn what i want to do here : below and then explained it in words .

so basically i have two sheets, sheet 1 - main sheet ( it has lot of columns ) , and sheet 2 - type and values sheet.

when am working on sheet 1 , i want to be able to drop down type ( available from sheet 2 ) on the far left , and once i do that , excel grabs the corresponding values , as per its valuation table ( on sheet 2 ) , and drops it in the respective location of sheet 1 .

is this something possible. can some one make a demo sheet and give me a example ? thanks heaps :)