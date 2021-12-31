Hi

Pardon me if this is the incorrect forum

My Apacer 64Gb MicroSD card that is used in my LGv21 mobile as aexternal memory storage has become faulty and

the device is asking me to format it. Did not want to do this as I will run the risk of deleting all data. ( photos, music and videos)

I have attempted the following steps but without much success. The gold plated terminals are clean

1 Removed SD card and tried on 2 different computers running Win10 and different SD card adapters.

Result: E:\ is not accessible the file or directory is unreadable or corrupted.

2 Have tried a repair using C:\WINDOWS\system32>chkdsk e: /f

The type of the file system is FAT32.

Volume Serial Number is 37AC-190A

The \ entry contains a nonvalid link.

Windows is verifying files and folders...

94 percent completed....

3 Changed the drive letter to P Result is same as 1

P is not accessible the file or directory is unreadable or corrupted

4 Tried a recovery software called recuva

It 'recovered' a lot of files with the file extension .file . Nothing is readable minus a few photos that I can now see.

5 Tried 2 other recovery programs and can see the photos in the preview but need to pay for the service as some are limited to 200mb

Is there anything else that I should attempt before I format and risk losing all or just count my losses and move on.

Why is it coming up as RAW in the file system rather than FAT or NTSF

thanks

A happy new year to all.