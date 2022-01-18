Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
Guest
Welcome Guest.
You haven't logged in yet. If you don't have an account you can register now.


ForumsDesktop computingBest Generic Toner recommendations
DeepBlueSky

493 posts

Ultimate Geek


#293392 18-Jan-2022 10:09
Send private message

Hi Team,

 

I need to get some more toner for my colour laser printer,  HP mfc-477dfw I would rather not pay multiple hundreds for genuine if I can get a good generic.  Do you have any reommendations of a good locally NZ available alternative.

 

 

Create new topic
Shadowfoot
First time caller
305 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Lifetime subscriber

  #2852825 18-Jan-2022 13:43
Send private message

Yesterday I got a replacement toner cartridge from Cartridge World for $84. This requires giving them the old, empty cartridge. They offer the same Brother OEM for $134, and Warehouse Stationery had it for $128. The OEM options included (at least in the past) a courier bag to send in the old cartridge for recycling. 




@Shadowfoot on Twitter

Affiliate link
 
 
 

Affiliate link: Norton Secure VPN helps secure private information using bank-grade encryption when using public Wi-Fi on your PC, Mac, or mobile device.
DeepBlueSky

493 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2852848 18-Jan-2022 14:13
Send private message

Thanks Shadowfoot

1101
3051 posts

Uber Geek


  #2852968 18-Jan-2022 15:37
Send private message

Cheap reman toners can sometimes be really bad , poor colors , leaking issues (not all are bad) .
I used to be in that industry .

 

So buy from a company that can help if you run into issues (ie can clean up the printer ) , rather than some reseller of cheapy Chinese remans
Cartridge World would be a good bet

 

 



danfaulknor
789 posts

Ultimate Geek

Trusted
Prodigi

  #2852974 18-Jan-2022 15:53
Send private message

Easyink have been good for us so far.

 

Avoid Tonerink at all costs, their toner destroyed a printer




they/them

 

Prodigi - Optimised IT Solutions
WebOps/DevOps, Managed IT, Hosting and Internet/WAN.

DeepBlueSky

493 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2853426 19-Jan-2022 13:13
Send private message

Thank You 1101 / danfaulknor - 1101 thanks for the guidence, I got a cartridge off Fab Cartridges to test before ordering more I'll let you know how it goes they supply genuine and generic and looks like also supply  hardware.  Also thanks danfaulknor for the heads up on EasyInk I'll keep these guys as a backup.

 

 

kingdragonfly
7066 posts

Uber Geek


  #2854803 22-Jan-2022 08:49
Send private message

In case you don't know, ink jet ink is NZ $4,700 a liter, and by weight more expensive than gold.

Manufacturers have been known to use dirty tricks, scare tactics, and DRM to strongly encourage you to buy cartridges exclusively from them. (DRM = Digital Rights Management)

With COVID, there's a chip shortage so Cannon made an official announcement how to bypass the DRM.

Tech Dirt: Chip Shortage Forces Canon To Issue Workarounds For Its Own Obnoxious DRM

For decades now, consumers have been lured into a sour deal: pay for a relatively inexpensive printer, then spend a lifetime paying an arm and a leg for viciously overpriced printer cartridges. As most have learned first-hand, any attempt to disrupt this obnoxious paradigm via third-party printer cartridges has been met with a swift DRM roundhouse kick to the solar plexus. In fact if there's an area where the printer industry actually innovates, it's most frequently in finding new, creative and obnoxious methods of preventing cartridge competition.

Unfortunately for Canon, the global chip shortage has temporarily put a kink in the company's plan to annoy regular customers. The shortage means the company hasn't been able to buy enough chips used to determine whether a printer cartridge is "genuine" or "authorized," and therefore has had to start selling cartridges without DRM, and issue guidance helping users do an end around for the company's own obnoxious DRM warnings.
...

1101
3051 posts

Uber Geek


  #2855351 24-Jan-2022 10:37
Send private message

kingdragonfly: In case you don't know, ink jet ink is NZ $4,700 a liter, and by weight more expensive than gold.

...

 

not when youre importing generic inkjet carts for 25c each . (where I used to work)
Then selling for $25+
The markups are huuuuuge

 

 



DeepBlueSky

493 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2855551 24-Jan-2022 12:27
Send private message

Hi Team,

 

Update

 

After a bit of a Courier delay I received a 411x Toner Cartridge today, read the intructions gave it a shake removed long pull tab plus a couple of plugs and installed.  The printer went through a setup routine and I now have according to the printer >4600 pages of Cyan available.

 

Printed a few test pages with shades of blue it it looks great no weirdness and the price way cheaper ~$70 including courier vs Warehouse Stationary Genuine HP $419.00 or $369.93 from FAB.

 

https://fabcartridges.co.nz/product/410x-compatible-hp-hi-yield-cyan-toner-cf411x/

 

 

Create new topic





News and reviews »

Huawei Introduces Watch Fit 2
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:06

Huawei Launches Watch D in New Zealand
Posted 14-Jul-2022 17:05

Spark announces sale of 70% of TowerCo
Posted 12-Jul-2022 08:46

D-Link G415 4G Smart Router Review
Posted 27-Jun-2022 17:24

New Zealand Video Game Sales Reaches $540 Million
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:49

GitHub Copilot Generally Available to All Developers
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:37

Logitech G Introduces the New Astro A10 Headset
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:20

Fitbit introduces Sleep Profiles
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:11

Synology Introduces FlashStation FS3410
Posted 26-Jun-2022 14:04

Intel Arc A380 Graphics First Available in China
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:08

JBL Introduces PartyBox Encore Essential Speaker
Posted 15-Jun-2022 17:05

New TVNZ+ streaming brand launches
Posted 13-Jun-2022 08:35

Chromecast With Google TV Review
Posted 10-Jun-2022 17:10

Xbox Gaming on Your Samsung Smart TV No Console Required
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01

Xbox Cloud Gaming Now Available in New Zealand
Posted 10-Jun-2022 00:01








Geekzone Live »

Try automatic live updates from Geekzone directly in your browser, without refreshing the page, with Geekzone Live now.


Updates »

Are you subscribed to our RSS feed? You can download the latest headlines and summaries from our stories directly to your computer or smartphone by using a feed reader.







Secure VPN



RSS feeds
Main feed
Forums feed
Copyright
©2002-2022 Geekzone®
Site features
Geekzone Badges
Geekzone Slack
Geekzone on Twitter
Affiliate links
Mighty Ape
Sharesies
Site Information
Subscribe to Geekzone
Privacy Statement
Forum Usage Guidelines (FUG)
Advertising
Trademark and copyright


This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

 