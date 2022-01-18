DeepBlueSky

Hi Team,
I need to get some more toner for my colour laser printer, HP mfc-477dfw I would rather not pay multiple hundreds for genuine if I can get a good generic. Do you have any reommendations of a good locally NZ available alternative.
Yesterday I got a replacement toner cartridge from Cartridge World for $84. This requires giving them the old, empty cartridge. They offer the same Brother OEM for $134, and Warehouse Stationery had it for $128. The OEM options included (at least in the past) a courier bag to send in the old cartridge for recycling.
@Shadowfoot on Twitter
Thanks Shadowfoot
Cheap reman toners can sometimes be really bad , poor colors , leaking issues (not all are bad) .
I used to be in that industry .
So buy from a company that can help if you run into issues (ie can clean up the printer ) , rather than some reseller of cheapy Chinese remans
Cartridge World would be a good bet
Easyink have been good for us so far.
Avoid Tonerink at all costs, their toner destroyed a printer
they/them
Prodigi - Optimised IT Solutions
WebOps/DevOps, Managed IT, Hosting and Internet/WAN.
Thank You 1101 / danfaulknor - 1101 thanks for the guidence, I got a cartridge off Fab Cartridges to test before ordering more I'll let you know how it goes they supply genuine and generic and looks like also supply hardware. Also thanks danfaulknor for the heads up on EasyInk I'll keep these guys as a backup.
kingdragonfly: In case you don't know, ink jet ink is NZ $4,700 a liter, and by weight more expensive than gold.
...
not when youre importing generic inkjet carts for 25c each . (where I used to work)
Then selling for $25+
The markups are huuuuuge
Hi Team,
Update
After a bit of a Courier delay I received a 411x Toner Cartridge today, read the intructions gave it a shake removed long pull tab plus a couple of plugs and installed. The printer went through a setup routine and I now have according to the printer >4600 pages of Cyan available.
Printed a few test pages with shades of blue it it looks great no weirdness and the price way cheaper ~$70 including courier vs Warehouse Stationary Genuine HP $419.00 or $369.93 from FAB.
https://fabcartridges.co.nz/product/410x-compatible-hp-hi-yield-cyan-toner-cf411x/