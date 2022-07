DeepBlueSky

In case you don't know, ink jet ink is NZ $4,700 a liter, and by weight more expensive than gold.Manufacturers have been known to use dirty tricks, scare tactics, and DRM to strongly encourage you to buy cartridges exclusively from them. (DRM = Digital Rights Management)With COVID, there's a chip shortage so Cannon made an official announcement how to bypass the DRM.For decades now, consumers have been lured into a sour deal: pay for a relatively inexpensive printer, then spend a lifetime paying an arm and a leg for viciously overpriced printer cartridges. As most have learned first-hand, any attempt to disrupt this obnoxious paradigm via third-party printer cartridges has been met with a swift DRM roundhouse kick to the solar plexus. In fact if there's an area where the printer industry actually innovates, it's most frequently in finding new, creative and obnoxious methods of preventing cartridge competition.Unfortunately for Canon, the global chip shortage has temporarily put a kink in the company's plan to annoy regular customers. The shortage means the company hasn't been able to buy enough chips used to determine whether a printer cartridge is "genuine" or "authorized," and therefore has had to start selling cartridges without DRM, and issue guidance helping users do an end around for the company's own obnoxious DRM warnings....