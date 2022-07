I've got a bunch of non-tech family members on mine, they're not the type to want to pay a monthly fee for email.



I'm thinking I'll migrate them to outlook.com addresses (or whatever the free Microsoft accounts use these days) as they feel like the most stable long term free accounts. I'll host the domain somewhere non-Google and forward any mail they get automagically to their MS addresses.



I foolishly have my email on the same domain as them so by getting them off the domain I can maybe go to a Office 365 account for me at some stage.



Thoughts? Suggestions?



I'm glad I kept all my other Google stuff on my gmail address.