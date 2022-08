Hi team,

In 2021 I purchased two of these, in error:

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/MEMKIN3687281/Kingston-Desktop-ValueRAM-Memory-8GB-RAM---DDR4

It was a busy time for me and as I result I failed to return them in the required time.

My office desktop is getting on now and I'm looking for a replacement. Any suggestions as to which systems would be compatible to these? I'm keen on SFF if possible.

Thanks