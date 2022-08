I recently installed a new printer, and set up etc all went find and dandy.

It is currently set for wifi access, and I note that the device also shows up as a 'wifi connection' when computer/laptop wifi is turned on.

Can one actually connect to this 'connection', or is merely a phantom for the printer to show it is wifi capable? More importantly, what on earth is the Network Security Key/Password .... it appears to have been automatically assigned one.