Feedback on this Proposed PC Spec
WyleECoyoteNZ

977 posts

Ultimate Geek


#293755 11-Feb-2022 16:19
Hello knowledgeable GZer's

 

I'm considering updating, scratch that, replacing my aging PC.

 

Current PC is a Intel i7-860, has 16GB DDR3 ram, and a RX560 4GB Raedon video card in it. All this sits inside a Lian Li full tower case. Currently running Win10.

 

I'm hoping to keep the new rig under $3K, but ideally would like to be closer to $2.5K.

 

Here goes. All links from PB Tech. Worth noting I'm Wellington based and Extreme PC's are a option too.

 

I like to play a game call BeamNG drive which hammers the current GPU, at a check the other day using CPUID HW Monitor, i was only using 75% of the RAM, but GPU was tapped out. I'm lucky if I get 40fps at 1600x900.

 

At the moment this build on today's prices comes in at ~ $2770. I already have a screen AOC Q27G2S and keyboard\mouse. Keyboard and mouse utilize a USB slot, and i use another 3 USB slots for various USB drives.

 

Is there anything that could be switched out without compromising performance too much ? Wireless internet connection isn't required as PC will be via Ethernet, but Bluetooth would be nice to have for phone when working from home.

 

Case, Corsair 4000D Airflow ATX Mid Tower

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/CHACOR04011/Corsair-4000D-Airflow-White-ATX-MidTower-Gaming-Ca

 

PSU, EVGA 650W 80 Gold

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/PSUEVG122650/EVGA-GA-650W-80-Gold-Full-Modular-Power-supply

 

Cooling, NoctuaNH-U12S and Phanteks SK 120mm

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/FANNOC4109/NOCTUA-NH-U12S-ChromaxBlack-Multi-Socket-CPU-Coole

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/FANPHA4110/Phanteks-SK-120mm-PWM-Fan-Black

 

MoBo, Gigabyte X570S UD

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/MBDGBM35721/Gigabyte-X570S-UD-ATX-For-AMD-Ryzen-2nd3rd-Gen-500

 

CPU, AMD Ryzen 7 5700G

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/CPUAMD05700G/AMD-Ryzen-7-5700G-8-Core--16-Threads-up-to-46Ghz-A

 

RAM G.SKill Ripjaws V Series 16GB (2 x 8GB)

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/MEMGSK3832/GSKILL-Ripjaws-V-Series-Black-16GB-DDR4-Desktop-Me

 

Video Card, MSI RTX 3060 12GB

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/VGAMSI30603/MSI-RTX-3060-AERO-ITX-LHR-Graphics-Card-12GB-GDDR6

 

Storage. Samsung 980 NVMe PCI 3.0 SSD 1TB (OS will go here) and Crucial BX500 (Gaming \ storage)

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/HDDSAM981600/Samsung-980-1TB-NVMe-PCIe-30-M2-SSD-Read-up-to-350

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/HDDCRU21000/Crucial-BX500-1TB-25-inch-SSD-SATA-60GBs--up-to-54

 

 

 

Thanks in advance.

ratsun81
425 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2865572 11-Feb-2022 16:55
Any particular reason you went for an APU? You have a GPU in your parts list so its not really a good idea to get ryzen with built in graphics. 

 

Id change that out for the 5800X, pretty close in pricing. 

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/CPUAMD05800X/AMD-Ryzen-7-5800X-8-Core-16-Threads-up-to-47-GHz-M

 

Cooling, could up the CPU cooler but what you have will work. One thing people from older generation systems get hit with is how bursty the new systems are and how much heat the output. 

 

Everything else you have will work just fine. I would go improved memory and motherboard but i like to overkill my builds.

 

 

geocom
582 posts

Ultimate Geek

Subscriber

  #2865579 11-Feb-2022 17:18
I would definitely change out the 5700g for the 5800x. You will get more cache with the 5800x and given you will be using a dedicated graphics card there is not really any point in reducing the cache to gain a iGPU.

 

You may also want to bump the 1tb 980 to the PCIE 4.0 version one reason being that your board and cpu support it but also because the PS5 and xbox have gen 4 SSD's it's possible games may now actually start seeing a benefit from faster storage.

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/HDDSAM980600/Samsung-980-Pro-1TB-NVMe-PCIe-40-M2-SSD-Read-up-to?qr=related-view

 

 




Geoff E

Tzoi
404 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2865589 11-Feb-2022 17:42
I would even consider going for an intel system with an i7-12700F and a DDR4 B660 motherboard.  Also, that cooler is a bit expensive given the prices elsewhere for the non-chromax version but I don't know enough about what is cheaper and better to be honest.  The NH-D15 is about the same price and much better though



cruxis
384 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2866619 11-Feb-2022 19:27
Is it possible you get by on a Temporary "cheaper" second hand GPU? While prices are are at all time highs. Just to tide you over untill prices become more decent. It sucks to be buying a New GPU right now, unless you want to really need to AAA game right now.

 

There signs prices are falling

 

https://www.techradar.com/nz/news/gpu-prices-are-finally-dropping-again

timmmay
18586 posts

Uber Geek

Trusted
Subscriber

  #2866649 11-Feb-2022 20:22
I didn't like that Noctua cooler, the noise bothered my ear. Dark Rock Pro 4 from Amazon is much better. Get fans the same brand.

 

Same comment re CPU, get the X series not G series.

 

Storage, an OS fits on a small SSD. I got 512GB SSD and partitioned 150GB for OS and the rest for data. Once the OS is loaded the disk is rarely used, so that works well. So get the SSD if you need more capacity, but 1TB  partitioned might be enough.

Sinuation
33 posts

Geek

ID Verified

  #2866669 11-Feb-2022 20:49
I would place your boot drive on a 500G~ SSD and leave the 1TB M.2 SSD for mostly games and such.

 

There is going to be DirectStorage but I think it's already out and no devs have used it yet for PC, no tech demo either. So it may come in the future but probably not too soon.

 

I use the same cooler and it works well to cool my 5800x, noise doesn't bother me as much but that's likely because my case has good noise dampening.

 

As others said, don't got for the 5700g and go for the 5800x given that you have a discrete GPU.

 

If you need bluetooth you'd probably have to pick up a PCIE bluetooth adapter.

insane
3028 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Trusted

  #2866671 11-Feb-2022 20:55
Sinuation:

I would place your boot drive on a 500G~ SSD and leave the 1TB M.2 SSD for mostly games and such.

...


Why? That seems counter intuitive? Surely you want the fastest drive under your OS / swap file.



Sinuation
33 posts

Geek

ID Verified

  #2866680 11-Feb-2022 21:50
insane:
Sinuation:

 

I would place your boot drive on a 500G~ SSD and leave the 1TB M.2 SSD for mostly games and such.

 

...



Why? That seems counter intuitive? Surely you want the fastest drive under your OS / swap file.

 

In real terms having your OS under a M.2 and SSD has no appreciable difference, moreso for people using it entirely for gaming.

 

For example, the difference is within seconds, if not less. At some point there are just diminishing returns for higher speeds. Here shows the same.

Jase2985
11652 posts

Uber Geek

ID Verified
Lifetime subscriber

  #2866707 11-Feb-2022 22:42
timmmay:

 

I didn't like that Noctua cooler, the noise bothered my ear. Dark Rock Pro 4 from Amazon is much better. Get fans the same brand.

 

 

dont oversell it, its not much better as you put it, they are pretty much identical in performance and noise. it just seems you had tuned yourself into the specific frequency from the noctua fan that annoyed you.

 

i cant even hear my one during regular use as the fans are at about 400rpm and essentially silent behind the case fans.

rb99
2438 posts

Uber Geek


  #2866900 12-Feb-2022 11:07
And shop around a bit, that NH-U12S is $119 at Computer Lounge.




rb99

WyleECoyoteNZ

977 posts

Ultimate Geek


  #2866909 12-Feb-2022 11:37
Thanks to everyone so far for the feedback.

 

Would it be a big step down in performance to switch the Ryzen 7 5800X out for the Ryzen 5 5600X ?

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/CPUAMD05600X/AMD-Ryzen-5-5600X-6-Core12-Threads-up-to-46-GHz-Ma

 

 

rb99
2438 posts

Uber Geek


  #2866914 12-Feb-2022 11:59
Googling round and clicking on articles more or less at random suggests not, eg -

 

https://premiumbuilds.com/comparisons/ryzen-5-5600x-vs-ryzen-7-5800x/

 

at least when it comes to gaming. 5800X might help when it comes to processing videos etc where the extra cores help.

 

Course I've only ever built one PC so I'm not exactly a fountain of knowledge on such things...




rb99

surfisup1000
5095 posts

Uber Geek


  #2866920 12-Feb-2022 12:22
WyleECoyoteNZ:

 

Thanks to everyone so far for the feedback.

 

Would it be a big step down in performance to switch the Ryzen 7 5800X out for the Ryzen 5 5600X ?

 

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/CPUAMD05600X/AMD-Ryzen-5-5600X-6-Core12-Threads-up-to-46-GHz-Ma

 

 

 

 

Do you want pretty or cheap? 

 

5600x is almost identical in gaming performance to the 5800x. Get the 5600x, it is what I have haha. Benefit of going higher is if you use multi-core apps, such as handbrake, but, then you really should be looking at the 5900, 5800x is a weird product. 

 

Cooler Master Hyper 212 is my usual cpu cooler. But I also have the noctua you are looking at... Extra cost of noctua not worth it. 

 

You could get a cheaper mobo as well--- mobo's have little affect on performance. As long as it has the right number of usb and sata ports, and a 16x pcie port for the gfx card, you're good. 

 

And, you could also get a cheaper but uglier case (even recycle your old case?).Make sure your eventual case can fit longer gfx cards though. 

