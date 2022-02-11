WyleECoyoteNZ:

Hello knowledgeable GZer's

I'm considering updating, scratch that, replacing my aging PC.

Current PC is a Intel i7-860, has 16GB DDR3 ram, and a RX560 4GB Raedon video card in it. All this sits inside a Lian Li full tower case. Currently running Win10.

I'm hoping to keep the new rig under $3K, but ideally would like to be closer to $2.5K.

Here goes. All links from PB Tech. Worth noting I'm Wellington based and Extreme PC's are a option too.

I like to play a game call BeamNG drive which hammers the current GPU, at a check the other day using CPUID HW Monitor, i was only using 75% of the RAM, but GPU was tapped out. I'm lucky if I get 40fps at 1600x900.

At the moment this build on today's prices comes in at ~ $2770. I already have a screen AOC Q27G2S and keyboard\mouse. Keyboard and mouse utilize a USB slot, and i use another 3 USB slots for various USB drives.

Is there anything that could be switched out without compromising performance too much ? Wireless internet connection isn't required as PC will be via Ethernet, but Bluetooth would be nice to have for phone when working from home.

Case, Corsair 4000D Airflow ATX Mid Tower

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/CHACOR04011/Corsair-4000D-Airflow-White-ATX-MidTower-Gaming-Ca

PSU, EVGA 650W 80 Gold

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/PSUEVG122650/EVGA-GA-650W-80-Gold-Full-Modular-Power-supply

Cooling, NoctuaNH-U12S and Phanteks SK 120mm

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/FANNOC4109/NOCTUA-NH-U12S-ChromaxBlack-Multi-Socket-CPU-Coole

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/FANPHA4110/Phanteks-SK-120mm-PWM-Fan-Black

MoBo, Gigabyte X570S UD

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/MBDGBM35721/Gigabyte-X570S-UD-ATX-For-AMD-Ryzen-2nd3rd-Gen-500

CPU, AMD Ryzen 7 5700G

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/CPUAMD05700G/AMD-Ryzen-7-5700G-8-Core--16-Threads-up-to-46Ghz-A

RAM G.SKill Ripjaws V Series 16GB (2 x 8GB)

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/MEMGSK3832/GSKILL-Ripjaws-V-Series-Black-16GB-DDR4-Desktop-Me

Video Card, MSI RTX 3060 12GB

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/VGAMSI30603/MSI-RTX-3060-AERO-ITX-LHR-Graphics-Card-12GB-GDDR6

Storage. Samsung 980 NVMe PCI 3.0 SSD 1TB (OS will go here) and Crucial BX500 (Gaming \ storage)

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/HDDSAM981600/Samsung-980-1TB-NVMe-PCIe-30-M2-SSD-Read-up-to-350

https://www.pbtech.co.nz/product/HDDCRU21000/Crucial-BX500-1TB-25-inch-SSD-SATA-60GBs--up-to-54

Thanks in advance.