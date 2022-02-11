Gurezaemon

I've been running an Nvidia RTX2060 for a couple of years now, with no problems. I keep drivers updated, and it has been 100% solid, and temperatures have been fine (no higher than 70°, even under high load). The card has been otherwise fine, with no artifacting or other glitches.

A couple of weeks ago, while at idle, the two monitors that the 2060 drives went black, and the video card fans ramped up to maximum rpms, higher than I've ever heard even during hard gaming. A minute or so after, using the other monitors I looked at display settings, and it said the 2060 wasn't installed. Nothing (Speccy, GPU-Z, etc.) detected the the RTX2060.

I rebooted into safe mode, and after stripping out the up-to-date driver by using DDU, I let Windows install the default driver, which is from 09/2020, and this seemed to fix the problem.

Until today. Same problem again. I removed the elderly driver above, and let it install automatically again. The same problems still remains. This now happens every 5-10 minutes. Given that this is already on the default driver that automatically installs, I'm not sure how to roll back any further. I've also tried a couple of drivers from a year ago, with the same result.

A reboot fixes the problem, for a few minutes until it happens again.

My business partner had the exact same problem a while back with the exact same hardware, and now is using a year old driver, and is nervous about installing newer drivers. He's convinced it is a driver issue, and I tend to agree with him.

Other details:

-Windows 10, regularly updated

-4 monitors, with the RTX2060 driving two of them. The other two are run by an old passive Radeon card and the onboard port. This setup has been going fine for years.

Does anyone have any suggestions as to what could be causing this?