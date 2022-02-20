Testing a NAS for a colleague ... CNet CLD-221P, an older type that used IDE drives.

I was told the NAS has been used for a long time utilising an IDE-to-SATA adapter, and a 2.5 inch SATA drive.

The hard drive failed recently so we replaced it using a 500GB unit (the maximum capacity usable according to Manual).

The drive formats correctly, the NAS reports the drive as acceptable, and shows up correctly in the PC’s Network devices.

However, after about 20 minutes of data transfer (about 40 or 50GB as I recall, using a Back-up program), the whole thing stops. The Back-up program simply says “Error”.

I’ve swapped out the drive (lower capacity), and changed both the IDE strip and the power cables, but no change. Even tried formatting both EXT2 and EXT3, with no success getting past a certain point.

The only part not changed is the IDE-to-SATA adapter.

Any ideas, views please?