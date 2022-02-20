Geekzone: technology news, blogs, forums
ForumsDesktop computingTroubles with NAS
Rickles

#293889 20-Feb-2022 10:48
Testing a NAS for a colleague ... CNet CLD-221P, an older type that used IDE drives.

 

I was told the NAS has been used for a long time utilising an IDE-to-SATA adapter, and a 2.5 inch SATA drive.

 

The hard drive failed recently so we replaced it using a 500GB unit (the maximum capacity usable according to Manual).

 

The drive formats correctly, the NAS reports the drive as acceptable, and shows up correctly in the PC’s Network devices.

 

However, after about 20 minutes of data transfer (about 40 or 50GB as I recall, using a Back-up program), the whole thing stops.  The Back-up program simply says “Error”.

 

I’ve swapped out the drive (lower capacity), and changed both the IDE strip and the power cables, but no change.  Even tried formatting both EXT2 and EXT3, with no success getting past a certain point.

 

The only part not changed is the IDE-to-SATA adapter.

 

Any ideas, views please?

Mehrts
  #2871545 20-Feb-2022 11:10
Time for an upgrade I reckon!

Rickles

  #2871547 20-Feb-2022 11:17
Could be right 😋

 

As a further test, I am now copying a heap of files directly to NAS to see if it still faults. This will eliminate the Back-up program .... albeit that the program works perfectly when using a D-Link NAS.

robjg63
  #2871558 20-Feb-2022 11:50
It must be fairly elderly to be running IDE drives.

 

What age do you think it is?

 

You have had a look at all the cables and one assumes they are all seated ok - so hopefully not an issue.

 

I note that this link https://manualzz.com/doc/2687721/cnet-cld-221p-storage-enclosure-datasheet says max disk size of 480GB.

 

Wonder if the 480GB is decimal or binary.

 

ie 1024 MB per GB or 1000GB per MB.

 

Could it be that 500GB is actually too much?




Rickles

  #2871612 20-Feb-2022 12:22
Must be from around 2006.

 

Cabling checked and replaced too.

 

The 500GB HDD formats using the NAS Disk Utility, and returns all OK.  Also used a smaller capacity drive and hit same problem.

 

I have copy/paste about 12GB/2000 files and apart from one glitch, all copies to the NAS no problem.

 

The glitch was when it hit the open Outlook .PST files, and Windows stopped the copying process .... so THIS might be the actual problem when using the Back-up program, BUT as I said the Back-up program (Easus ToDo) runs perfectly on another NAS regardless if programs or files are in use/open at the time of the back up run. 

